Ukraine Strikes Deep Inside Russia, Killing at Least Three in Moscow

Ukraine launched its largest attack on the Russian capital city, targeting the city's busiest airport, Sheremetyevo, and an oil refinery south–west of Moscow. The attack resulted in the death of a woman in Khimki, north of Moscow, and a man and a woman in the village of Pogorelki. Russia's military intercepted 556 Ukrainian drones across the country, with 130 of them in the Moscow region.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has described drone attacks that killed at least three people in Moscow as 'entirely justified'. In an apparent tit–for–tat move after Kremlin drone attacks killed 24 people in Kyiv last week, Ukraine launched its largest attack on the Russia n capital city.

A woman died in Khimki, north of Moscow, while a man and a woman were killed in the village of Pogorelki. Russia's military on Sunday night said 556 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country, 130 of them in the Moscow region. Ukraine's targets included the city's busiest airport, Sheremetyevo, and an oil refinery south–west of Moscow.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the long–range attacks, as President Zelensky posted on social media: 'We are clearly telling the Russians their state must end its war.

'Our responses to Russia's prolongation of the war and its attacks on our cities are entirely justified. This time, Ukrainian long–range sanctions reached the Moscow region.

'Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturers continue their work. I am grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine and all the Defence Forces for their precision. Russia's military on Sunday night said 556 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country, 130 of them in the Moscow region. A woman died in Khimki, north of Moscow, while a man and a woman were killed in the village of Pogorelki.

Volodymyr Zelensky described drone attacks that killed at least three people in Moscow as 'entirely justified'. According to security sources, Ukraine's intention by striking so deep inside the country is to convince Russians they are in danger as Vladimir Putin attempts to reassure his population that the war is being won and Russia is achieving its aims. Ukraine has secured significant victories against Russian forces in recent months through its mastery of drone warfare.

Remarkably, 95 per cent of Kremlin casualties in 2026 have been inflicted by unmanned platforms. Overnight, an Indian worker was also killed in the Belgorod region bordering north–eastern Ukraine. Russia's foreign ministry accused Ukraine of targeting civilians – a charge laid at the Kremlin's door since the conflict began four years ago. Russia's TASS state news agency said: 'To the sound of Eurovision songs the Kyiv regime, financed by the European Union, carried out another mass terrorist attack.

' Both sides appear to be seeking to degrade the other's industrial infrastructure. Moscow's major Sergei Sobyanin said the city's air defences repelled 81 Ukrainian drones early yesterday morning resulting in 12 injuries near an oil refinery





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Ukraine Russia Drone Attacks Moscow Kremlin Kyiv Sergei Sobyanin Air Defences Oil Refinery Drone Warfare European Union Kremlin Casualties Tit–For–Tat Move Mass Terrorist Attack Industrial Infrastructure

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