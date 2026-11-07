Ukrainian Artist Oksana Levchenya Transforms 1960s House into Wartime Guesthouse

Oksana Levchenya remodels a 1960s rural Ukrainian house near Kyiv into guesthouses using salvaged materials, creating a space for restoration amidst war.

Artist Oksana Levchenya has transformed a 1960s rural house near Kyiv into a unique guesthouse project called Hata Yarova. Located in the village of Derev'yana, the property features a facade mural inspired by traditional Ukrainian-era homes. This conversion turns an ordinary residential typology into a distinctive space woven with narrative history.

Wartime Defiance and Community Restoration

The concept for the guesthouses originated during the global pandemic but has gained new significance since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Levchenya describes the act of continuing construction during the war as a form of defiance against the destruction brought by Russian forces. She speaks from Kyiv, often working with power cuts in the background, relying on a small group of builders led by a man nearing seventy. The primary goal is to cover costs and sustain the livelihoods of the construction teams.

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These houses serve as essential places of calm and restoration for those who have remained in Ukraine. The heavy workload, which often requires individuals to work enough for three people, has created a universal need for comfort. Levchenya emphasizes that everyone involved requires rest and a sanctuary from the ongoing pressures of the conflict. The project thus functions as both an economic engine and a psychological refuge for the local community.

Intuitive Additive Architecture and Salvaged Materials

Levchenya employs a method she terms intuitive additive architecture, an organic adaptation process where the final form emerges through slow interventions rather than fixed blueprints. Replacing the roof allowed for the addition of an attic level housing guest rooms, while the original porch was dismantled. Its timber planks were reused to construct a new staircase. In place of the porch, Levchenya added an extension containing the kitchen and bathroom.

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Salvage is a defining feature of the Hata Yarova project, with materials repurposed from various sources. Oversized arched windows rescued from the renovation of a private residence were cut down to suit the house's scale and reassembled into a new composition. An old timber platform from the former Kosmos factory was refashioned into outdoor decking, blending industrial history with residential utility.

The interior design continues this theme of reuse and historical layering. The bathroom features a mix of unglazed tiles from the 1960s and 70s alongside rare, hand-painted pieces from Kharkiv and contemporary Spanish ceramics. Interiors are equipped with vintage finds and pieces collected from friends, including a stove salvaged from a restaurant. An antique wooden chest from the 1930s, purchased from a fair, serves as a poignant nod to family history during the era of Soviet collectivization.

Family History and the Limits of Inheritance

Levchenya's personal history deeply influences the project's emotional core. After her parents' divorce, she lived with her grandmother and aunt before joining her mother, a surgeon, in a Soviet-era apartment. She recalls dreaming of a place of her own while staying in others' homes. The Hata Yarova project was born from a desire to create a space where time is suspended, detached from any specific historical period. This vision provides a contrast to the instability of her upbringing.

The family has experienced significant loss of material possessions due to the October Revolution of 1917 and the upheavals of the 1930s. Levchenya notes that history has cruelly repeated itself, with her mother, aunt, and uncle losing their homes in Krasnopillia, a rural settlement in Sumy Oblast. These ruptures have shaped a family understanding that the most enduring forms of inheritance are intellectual rather than material.

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The antique chest serves as a metaphor for the limits of what can be carried through history. It represents only what is essential, portable, and internalized, such as knowledge and skills. Beyond symbolism, the chest is an authentic domestic object originally used for storing textiles and rugs, connecting directly to the material culture of the home. This tangible link grounds the abstract concept of resilience in everyday objects.

Textiles and Personal Creative Freedom

Textiles hold particular emotional resonance for Levchenya, whom she describes as a matriarchal medium connecting women across generations. As a child, she used gauze from her mother's medical supplies to create toys. Her interest deepened through research into traditional Ukrainian craft heritage and a desire to move beyond confined artistic spaces. She sought greater freedom to experiment and make mistakes in her creative process.

This pursuit of freedom allows Levchenya to blend traditional craft with contemporary imagery. The project stands as a testament to the power of adaptive reuse and personal narrative in architecture. By integrating salvaged elements and historical references, Hata Yarova offers a space for reflection and restoration in a time of national crisis. The house becomes a living archive of both personal and collective memory.