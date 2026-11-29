Halyna Hrytseniak endured 19 months of torture in Russian custody, losing 20kg and surviving maggot-filled food in Olenivka. The Ukrainian combat medic details her harrowing imprisonment and resilience.

Halyna Hrytseniak, a 31-year-old Ukrainian combat medic, survived 19 months of brutal captivity under Russian control, emerging with severe physical and psychological trauma. Her ordeal spanned from her capture in Mariupol in May 2022 to her release nearly two years later, involving extreme starvation, unsanitary confinement, and psychological torture.

During her imprisonment, Hrytseniak was subjected to inhumane conditions including force-feeding, inadequate medical care, and exposure to freezing temperatures. She described the Russian military as lacking any sense of humanity or moral values, recounting a period where she lost 20 kilograms of body weight due to deliberate malnutrition and abuse by her captors.

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Frontline Service in Mariupol and Azovstal

Hrytseniak began her military journey in 2014 while studying at a military university, motivated by the Russo-Ukrainian War and the annexation of Crimea. By 2022, she served as a senior combat medic with the 36th Separate Marine Brigade's Marine Infantry Battalion, stationed between Vodiane and Pavlopil.

As Russian forces encircled Mariupol, she moved to the city to continue evacuating wounded soldiers and civilians from the front lines. During the Siege of Mariupol, she treated injured defenders within the Azovstal steel plant's underground tunnels. Medicine and food supplies dwindled rapidly as shelling intensified, yet she remained at her post until the order to surrender came on May 16, 2022.

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Nightmare Conditions in Olenivka POW Camp

After surrendering, Hrytseniak was placed on a bus heading to the Olenivka prisoner of war camp. Upon arrival, she was crammed into a cell designed for six women with 29 other prisoners, forcing many to sleep on the floor.

Male prisoners faced even worse overcrowding, with up to 700 individuals confined in cells meant for 150. Fresh water was severely rationed, with only a few bottles provided for the entire cell during summer months. Prisoners survived on maggot-filled porridge, watery soup without meat, and minimal bread rations that decreased over time.

Hygiene conditions were deplorable, with prisoners allowed to shower only once or twice a week. For 17 consecutive days, they received no sunlight. At one point, sewage systems malfunctioned, covering cell floors in waste. Medical treatment for illnesses relied solely on medications smuggled in from Azovstal by imprisoned medics.

Prolonged Psychological and Physical Torture

Transferred to a Russian prison in autumn 2022, Hrytseniak experienced a deterioration of conditions that included severe physical and psychological torture. Guards forced her to recite patriotic Russian songs while she listened to fellow prisoners being tortured nearby.

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She refused to speak Russian during interrogations, maintaining her dignity despite being at the mercy of guards. Periodic weigh-ins revealed her drastic weight loss, leading guards to increase her food portions. However, her body could not accept such large amounts of food, resulting in force-feeding while guards watched.

For 19 months, Hrytseniak prayed daily to maintain her sanity. The screams of tortured fellow prisoners continue to haunt her in nightmares nearly three years after her release. Despite the trauma, she returned to serve her country, stating that defending her home was a matter of pride and honor.