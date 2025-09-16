Ukrainian Drones Strike Major Russian Refinery, Fueling Oil Price Surge

Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russian energy infrastructure by targeting a key oil refinery with drones, prompting a rise in oil prices

Ukrainian drones launched a strike against Russia 's Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region on Sunday, causing a flare-up in oil prices . The refinery, one of Russia 's largest with a capacity of 355,000 barrels per day, is operated by Surgutneftegas. This attack represents an escalation in Ukraine 's weeks-long campaign targeting Russia n energy infrastructure. Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.4% to $67.29 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.7% to $63.

15 per barrel. Analysts view the strike as a signal of Ukraine's growing capability to disrupt international oil markets.In recent weeks, significant strikes have impacted major Russian refineries in the Volga and southern regions, including Ryazan, Syzran, and Novoshakhtinsk. These incidents have highlighted the vulnerability of Russia's downstream energy sector to increasingly effective, long-range weapons capable of bypassing sophisticated air defenses. Ukraine has employed a variety of long-range strike weapons supplied by Western allies, including Storm Shadow missiles from the United Kingdom and SCALP-EG missiles from France. However, Ukraine recognized the limitations of relying solely on foreign weapons, particularly due to production constraints and targeting restrictions. As a result, Ukraine has been actively developing its own arsenal of long-range drones and mini-cruise missiles. Recently, Ukraine unveiled the FP-5 Flamingo, a heavy cruise missile with a long range, high payload capacity, and simplified design, manufactured with readily available components. This development represents a significant leap for Ukraine's military capabilities.





Business Energy Russia Ukraine Oil Prices Refinery Drones Energy Infrastructure FP-5 Flamingo Military Developments

