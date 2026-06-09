A controversy has erupted in the UK as local authorities run by Reform UK have removed the Ukrainian flag from public buildings, sparking debate over the decision and its potential impact on the community.

The distinctive yellow and blue flag has been flown from public buildings across the UK as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

However, some local authorities run by Reform UK have lowered the Ukrainian flag from their civic buildings, stating that only the Union Jack and local flags should be flown. This move has sparked controversy, with many expressing their disappointment and concern over the decision. In an interview, a local official expressed his hope that the Ukrainian flag would be reinstated, emphasizing the importance of maintaining good relationships and avoiding mistakes that could damage friendships.

Another local authority member echoed similar sentiments, stating that only British flags should be flown from public buildings, as it is a British country and should not be seen as supporting foreign conflicts. This decision has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning the motivations behind the move and its potential impact on the community





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