Ukrainian Leader Taunts Russian President as US‑Backed Talks End Without Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'still alive' after two‑day US‑mediated talks in Abu Dhabi concluded without a ceasefire. The leaders agreed on a prisoner swap but left key war‑resolution issues unresolved.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky taunted Russian President Vladimir Putin from Copenhagen, declaring the Russian leader 'still alive' after two days of US‑brokered talks in Abu Dhabi concluded without a settlement to end the ongoing war.

Details of the Abu Dhabi negotiations

The talks, the first between the delegations in nine months, ended with an agreement only on a large exchange of prisoners of war. Moscow's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, vowed that "every inch of our land will be reclaimed by Russia," while Medinsky's counterpart in Kyiv, Rustem Umerov, agreed in principle to the POW swap.

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US envoy Jared Kushner and US Ambassador Steve Witkoff announced that they would travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet President Putin before heading to Dublin, Ireland, to speak with Zelensky. Kushner said the meetings aimed to secure European participation in the talks.

Stakeholder positions on peace and security

Ukraine remains insistent that post‑war security guarantees must prevent any future Russian invasion. Zelensky emphasized that both sides need clarity on security arrangements, underscoring the importance of involving the European Union and NATO to build consensus on next steps.

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Russia, however, protests European support for Ukraine's weaponry and demands that NATO pull back troops from its borders. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said European representatives might join future talks, but the current statements "do not indicate any desire on their part to contribute to progress toward peace."

Impact on the war and future negotiations

The lack of a ceasefire agreement leaves the conflict unchanged, with Moscow's war economy under heavy strain and Ukraine continuing to suffer from aerial strikes on its power grid. European officials see Russia's inclusion in post‑war security discussions as a concession to Putin, who has cited NATO expansion as a top threat.

Despite the prisoner swap, the talks revealed deep mistrust. Both sides acknowledged that trust would take time to rebuild, a sentiment shared by the US officials who noted the need for "different de‑escalation proposals" acceptable to European security interests.

As the next steps loom, Zelensky's comments highlighted the ongoing challenge to press Moscow into ending the near five‑year conflict, while Kushner's outreach to European leaders signals a continued effort to broaden the diplomatic coalition around the peace process.