Ukrainian Man Jailed for 30 Years for Murdering Ex-Partner

A Ukrainian man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering his ex-partner and recording a video of her dying. Yurii Muzyka, 34, used spyware and AI glasses to track his victim's every move and killed her after she began dating someone else. The case highlights the dangers of domestic abuse and the importance of taking action to protect victims.

A jealous company boss who placed a tracker on a child's scooter and used AI glasses to hunt down and kill his ex-partner has been jailed for 30 years.

Yurii Muzyka spent hours researching spyware when his partner Halyna Hoisan, 29, fled last April with their three-year-old daughter after enduring years of domestic abuse. The 34-year-old Ukrainian embarked on a terrifying campaign of stalking, placing an air tag on their daughter's scooter to determine their whereabouts and filming their new home using Meta AI glasses before stealing Ms Hoisan's phone.

When a potential new boyfriend arrived at her flat for a date, Muzyka flew into a jealous rage kicking down Ms Hoisan's door armed with a knife and a chisel. He stabbed her six times in the chest before photographing her as she lay dying, while their child slept in a neighbouring room of the flat in Greenwich, South East London.

Muzyka proceeded to record a sickening video in which the victim could be heard dying before he stabbed himself in the stomach on August 27, last year. Halyna Hoisan, 29, was stabbed to death at her apartment in Greenwich, London, in April last year Yurii Muzyka, 34, murdered Ms Hoisan after she began dating someone else and took photographs of her as she lay dying Yanis Djebli, who had been on a second date with the victim, ran to get help.

But paramedics were unable to save the mother who died at the scene. Now police have revealed how the predator used spyware to keep tabs on his victim's every move. Detectives discovered that Muzyka had left his home just moments after Ms Hoisan welcomed Mr Djebli into her home for a second date, indicating that the killer was remotely monitoring her.

Officers discovered extensive searches for spy devices and he had become fixated with knives, researching the deadliest way to stab her. Analysis of Muzyka's phone showed ten images of spyware, 44 of masks, 186 of human anatomy, specifically the heart and chest and 261 pictures of knives. Muzyka walks to his ex-girlfriend's flat before stabbing her to death in Greenwich, south east London Muzyka pictured outside the flat.

He kicked down her door armed with a knife and a chisel and stabbed Halyna six times Prosecutor Jacob Hallam, KC, said the couple had been in a 'turbulent' relationship. She had previously made allegations against Muzyka for violence and stalking while he made counter-claims against her to police. After moving to Greenwich to get away from him, Ms Hoisan found a tracker device on her daughter's scooter when the defendant told her he knew which park she went to.

Muzyka later went to her home and stole her phone. In the run-up to the murder, Muzyka called the victim's mother in Poland and threatened to kill Ms Hoisan.

As a result, Muzyka was handed a non-molestation order forbidding him from contacting Ms Hoisan seven days before the attack. Just hours before the killing he bought a knife after making videos saying he could not forgive 'her behaviour.

' In hospital afterwards, Muzyka wrote: 'I can't believe my partner have sex with another boy'. Judge Simon Mayo, KC, ordered him to serve a minimum term of 30 years, telling him: 'Nothing in your conduct before me or during the trial indicates genuine remorse.

'I am sure your actions were driven by jealousy, resentment and determination to exert control over Halyna even after the relationship had come to an end. 'You also recorded a video in which you briefly spoke about what had occurred. In the background, Halyna could be heard in the final moments of her life.

'That is a detail of incalculable and enduring distress for her family. ' Ms Hosain's mother Svitlana sobbed as she made an impassioned speech to Muzyka, who wept in the dock. She said: 'I cannot comprehend how one person could do something like this to another human being- it is beyond my understanding.

'Halyna was my only child and the closest person to me. We spoke several times every day. She was a kind, caring, strong woman.

'On that day my life was destroyed forever. It is very difficult to put into words the pain that I feel every day.

' Detective Chief Inspector Mark Franklin said that Halyna's murder was an appalling act of cruelty. Muzyka robbed a child of her devoted mother and parents of a loving daughter





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Yurii Muzyka Halyna Hoisan Domestic Abuse Murder Spyware AI Glasses Stalking Jealousy Resentment Control

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