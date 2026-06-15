Ukrainian model and Romanian accomplice convicted for arson attacks targeting UK Prime Minister's properties

Roman Lavrynovych, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model, and Stanislav Carpiuc, a 27-year-old Romanian, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit arson on properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The attacks, which occurred in May 2025, were orchestrated by a Russian-speaking individual known only as 'El Money' who promised payment. Lavrynovych set fire to a car and two homes, including one where the Prime Minister's sister-in-law was residing, causing significant damage and endangering lives. A third defendant, Petro Pochynok, was cleared. Sentencing is pending.

A Ukrainian model and a Romanian national have been convicted for carrying out a series of arson attacks on properties connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer last May.

The incidents, which police linked to a shadowy Russian-speaking associate, targeted a car and two homes, causing significant damage and endangering occupants. Roman Lavrynovych, 22, an aspiring model who also worked as a roofer, was found guilty of conspiracy to damage property by fire alongside Stanislav Carpiuc, 27. A third individual, Petro Pochynok, 35, was cleared of all charges. The attacks occurred on May 8 and May 11, 2025, in North London.

On the first day, Lavrynovych torched a Toyota RAV4 once owned by Sir Keir, which was parked on a street in Kentish Town. The Prime Minister had previously sold the vehicle to a neighbour. Hours later, a fire was ignited at the front door of a property in Islington that Sir Keir had once managed.

Days later, on May 11, another blaze was set at a home on the same Kentish Town street where Sir Keir had lived before moving to Downing Street. At the time of the attack, the house was occupied by the Prime Minister's sister-in-law, Judith Alexander, and her family. Lavrynovych and Carpiuc were convicted at the Old Bailey after a trial.

Lavrynovych was also convicted of two counts of damaging property by being reckless as to whether life was endangered, relating to the fires at the homes. He was acquitted of two more serious charges of damaging property by fire with intent to endanger life. The jury reached its unanimous verdicts after deliberating for seven hours and 26 minutes. Mr Justice Garnham will pass sentence on Friday.

Prosecutors detailed how Lavrynovych was recruited by an anonymous individual operating under the Telegram handle 'El Money'. This mastermind first approached Lavrynovych with offers of payment for putting up posters around London and painting car windscreens black. The scheme escalated to arson, with El Money offering £2,000 to set a car on fire. Lavrynovych admitted the car arson but denied involvement in the house fires.

However, the jury convicted him on all conspiracy counts. Carpiuc, who had studied business at Canterbury Christ Church University and worked as a hotel receptionist, also denied but was convicted of conspiracy. Pochynok, a Ukrainian national, denied conspiring to damage property by fire and was cleared. The investigation revealed that Lavrynovych purchased fuel from a B&Q store days before executing the attacks.

He later claimed he needed the money to support his sick father in Ukraine. During the trial, dramatic statements from Judith Alexander recounted the terrifying moments when the fire erupted at her home. She described hearing two loud bangs, followed by seeing smoke and an orange glow at her front door. The smoke quickly filled the house, creating a life-threatening situation for her and her family, particularly her daughter whose room was directly above the burning entrance.

Alexander, who has asthma, struggled to breathe as she called 999. Fire investigators found remnants of a bottle and paper wads at the scene, consistent with an accelerant being used. Carpiuc's social media activity was also examined; he had posted on a modelling website expressing a desire to become the 'top male model in the world'. His background included being born in Ukraine, where a warrant for his arrest had been issued after he refused compulsory military service.

He was arrested while attempting to leave the UK for Romania with no return ticket, after hurriedly packing his room in a shared house. Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, explained that the attacks were not merely random acts of vandalism but part of a broader campaign to instill fear and cause unrest.

'The Russian-speaking mastermind behind these attacks tasked criminal proxies to target the Prime Minister and create national disruption,' she stated. Police and the London Fire Brigade acted swiftly once the threat was identified, leading to the arrests. Lavrynovych was apprehended in the early hours of May 13, 2025, in a video released by Counter Terrorism Police. The case highlights vulnerabilities to foreign influence and the use of low-level criminals to carry out potentially high-impact attacks on political figures.

Sentencing will reflect the gravity of the offences and the deliberate endangerment of innocent civilians





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