Twelve-year-old Sofiia Stryzhakova, who fled Ukraine with her family, died after a wardrobe collapsed on her in Caerphilly. An inquest confirms the tragic, non-suspicious accident.

A twelve-year-old girl who fled Ukraine to escape the conflict has died following a tragic accident in her home in Caerphilly, Wales. Sofiia Stryzhakova was found deceased in her bedroom after a heavy wardrobe collapsed onto her, an incident that prompted an urgent inquest into the circumstances of her passing.

Details of the Fatal Accident in Penybryn

The fatal incident occurred shortly before 9pm on November 10 in the former mining village of Penybryn. Sofiia's sister was the first to discover the accident and immediately raised the alarm, alerting her family to the danger. Her father rushed to the scene and attempted to administer first aid to his daughter in a desperate effort to save her life.

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Emergency services responded rapidly to the call and attended the scene to assist. Despite their swift arrival and professional efforts to stabilize the young girl, they were ultimately unable to save her life. The tragedy left her family devastated in the community they had recently joined.

Inquest Findings and Medical Cause of Death

An inquest at the Gwent Coroner's Court was held to determine the specific cause of death and to verify whether any foul play was involved. The proceedings confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the event, ruling out any criminal activity or negligence by others.

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A preliminary cause of death was established as asphyxiation resulting from the collapse of the furniture. However, because the death was classified as having an unnatural nature due to the accident, the coroner determined that a formal inquest was legally necessary to document the events and officially record the facts for public record.

Community Grief and Family Background

The local community of Penybryn, which has a population of approximately 1,400 residents, has been left heartbroken by the devastating news of the death. A fundraiser established for the Stryzhakova family highlighted the profound shock felt by the small village, describing the loss as an unimaginable pain for those who knew her.

Sofiia was born in Kiev, Ukraine, where she lived until the outbreak of war forced her family to make the difficult decision to flee in 2022. Arriving in the UK in search of safety and a better future, she settled in Penybryn with her grandparents, mother, father, and sister. Her story began in Ukraine before this new chapter of life commenced in Wales.

Sofiia's Life and Educational Journey

During her time in Wales, Sofiia integrated into the local community with enthusiasm. She attended Glyn-gaer Primary School for three years, where she built a foundation of friendships. She later moved on to Lewis School, where she was enrolled in Year 8 at the time of her death.

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Community members remembered Sofiia as a beautiful and happy girl who always carried a smile on her face. She was particularly known for her special love for animals and her kindness, traits that touched the lives of her peers and teachers. Friends and neighbors described her as a much-loved part of the village, noting that she had made many friends during her brief but impactful stay.