Ukrainian refugee in Scotland faces £9,000 tax on war-damaged Kyiv flat

Kateryna Stepanovych and Mattias Lindgren are forced to cancel their Ayrshire home purchase after the Scottish Government applies second home tax to her property in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian woman who relocated to Scotland after fleeing the war has been denied the ability to purchase a new family home in the UK because she must pay a £9,000 tax on her remaining property in Kyiv. Kateryna Stepanovych, who arrived in Scotland three years ago, faces the Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) levy on a flat she bought in 2018, prior to the Russian invasion. This unexpected financial barrier has forced her and her Scottish partner, Mattias Lindgren, to withdraw their offer on a house in Ayrshire. The couple had hoped to build a new life together on the Scottish mainland but were unable to proceed due to the prohibitive cost of the tax. Their story highlights a significant gap in the current legislation regarding refugees and displaced persons seeking to establish residency.

Additional Dwelling Supplement Mechanism Explained

The tax in question is the Additional Dwelling Supplement, an 8 per cent charge applied to buyers who already own a property anywhere in the world. Introduced by the Scottish Government to target buy-to-let investors and second-home owners, this levy is paid on top of the standard Land and Buildings Transaction Tax. Under current rules, the definition of a second home includes overseas real estate, regardless of its condition or the owner's intent to occupy it. Consequently, owning a damaged flat in Kyiv classifies Ms Stepanovych as a second-home buyer in the eyes of Revenue Scotland. This classification applies even though the property in Ukraine is no longer a viable residence for her family. The system does not currently distinguish between investment properties and homes left behind due to conflict.

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Stakeholder Positions on Refugee Tax Equity

Mr Lindgren, 36, has publicly criticized the rigid application of the law, arguing that the policy fails to account for humanitarian crises. He stated that the rules are designed for landlords and holiday home owners, not for individuals fleeing war-torn countries. Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth wrote to their local Liberal Democrat MSP, Liam McArthur, confirming that there is no legal provision to disapply the levy in such cases. However, Mr Lindgren believes the spirit of the law should protect those trying to rebuild their lives in the UK. He explained that the extra cost would have required them to borrow a significant percentage of the house price before even securing a mortgage. Ms Stepanovych's property in a suburb outside Kyiv was hit by shrapnel in May 2023, with two additional missile strikes occurring nearby since then. This physical damage underscores the absurdity of treating the property as an investment asset rather than a victim of war.

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Real-World Impact and Legislative Review

The immediate consequence for the couple is the cancellation of their home purchase and a return to the rental market in Ayrshire. First Minister John Swinney has agreed to raise the specific circumstances of their case with Revenue Scotland after it was debated in parliament by Mr McArthur. Mr McArthur expressed hope that this intervention would pave the way for a more reasonable resolution for a couple already bearing the heavy burdens of displacement. A government spokesman stated that ministers would look into the concerns highlighted but declined to comment on individual tax affairs. The Scottish Government's response indicates a willingness to review the impact of the ADS on refugees, but no immediate legislative change has been confirmed. The case serves as a potential catalyst for future debates on whether overseas properties held by refugees should be exempt from second-home taxes in Scotland.