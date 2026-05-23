UKs Most Polluted Beaches: Parents Should Be Wary Ahead of Summer Holidays

A record number of top-rated bathing waters in Scotland and a dip in performance at several popular seaside locations in Wales contrasted with England where eight beaches hit the bottom tier in the Environment Agencys ratings. Despite improved efforts to cut the frequency of overflow events, checking before you swim continues to be the safest and most sensible approach for any family heading to the coast this summer. The Beach Guide has compiled a list of the UKs most polluted beaches that any parent contemplating a summer beach outing should be aware of.

With temperatures rising and families rushing to the coast, parents should check water quality before letting their children paddle or swim. The Beach Guide has compiled a list of the UKs most polluted beaches , and the results make for uncomfortable reading ahead of the summer holidays according to The Beach Guide.

The Environment Agency recorded 19 bathing spots in England where water quality fell short of acceptable standards. All of these beaches received a 'poor' rating. A poor rating means water quality has regularly fallen below the safe threshold set by UK and EU regulations. Rain flushes contaminants into the sea, so conditions tend to worsen significantly following a wet spell or a particularly heavy summer downpour.

Which beaches made the list? Porthluney in Cornwall, Devons Coastguards Beach at Erme Estuary, Church Beach in Lyme Regis, Dorset, Southsea East in Hampshire, Deal Castle, Dymchurch, Littlestone, Blackpool North, St Annes North, Weston Super Mare, Dunster Beach, Blue Anchor West, Aldwick Beach in Bognor Regis, Worthing Beach House, Cullercoats in Tynemouth, Bridlington South Beach, and Scotlands record-breaking number of top-rated bathing waters. What should parents do? The most important step is to check water quality before your visit.

The Environment Agency publishes up-to-date bathing water information on its website. Many beaches also display local signage warning swimmers when conditions look unsafe. Additional steps are rinsing off thoroughly with fresh water, avoiding swallowing sea water, keeping a close eye on cuts or open wounds, and drying off properly. Risks of a quick paddle are generally lower than swimming at length, so caution is always the most sensible option.

What does a 'poor' water quality rating mean? A 'poor' rating is the lowest category in the Environment Agencys bathing water classification system. It means water has consistently failed to meet min safety standards required for swimming. High levels of bacteria linked to sewage overflows or agricultural runoff have exceeded safe limits on multiple occasions





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UK Beaches Water Quality Polluted Beaches Bathing Water Environment Agency Checking Water Quality Sewage Overflow Agricultural Runoff Stormwater Discharge Seawater Safety Bacterial Contamination

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