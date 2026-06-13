Ulster Hospital's Critical Care Recovery Clinic: Supporting Patients After ICU

The Critical Care Recovery Clinic at the Ulster Hospital provides support to former ICU patients who are struggling to rebuild their confidence and understand their experiences after surviving a critical illness.

The Critical Care Recovery Clinic at the Ulster Hospital in Northern Ireland provides support to former ICU patients who are struggling to rebuild their confidence and understand their experiences after surviving a critical illness.

The clinic, which has been in operation for over 15 years, is designed to support patients and their families after discharge from Intensive Care, providing specialist follow-up for those who have experienced a critical illness. Led by a dedicated Multi-Disciplinary Team, the clinic offers a holistic approach to recovery, providing emotional support, rehabilitation advice, medication reviews, and the opportunity to discuss treatment and recovery with the staff who cared for them during their time in ICU.

A unique aspect of the service is the opportunity for patients and their families to return to the ICU, meet the team members who cared for them, and visit the bed space where they received treatment. This has been invaluable for many patients, helping them fill gaps in their memory, answer questions, and come to terms with what has often been one of the most traumatic experiences of their lives.

One patient, Adam, who spent 11 weeks in ICU, much of it unconscious, credits the clinic with helping him understand the seriousness of what he had endured and providing invaluable support as he rebuilt his life. Adam explained how he was admitted to ICU, and what followed was a battle for survival that he remembers very little about.

He credits the doctors and nurses who cared for him with doing an incredible amount of work to save his life, and says that one of the biggest challenges came after leaving ICU, understanding what had happened to him. The Critical Care Recovery Clinic has helped answer those questions, giving him the opportunity to meet the doctors and nurses who cared for him, understand what happened, and come to terms with everything he went through.

Adam said the clinic has played a vital role in helping him move forward, and that the staff know him because they have been there throughout his journey. He urges anyone going through something similar to know that they are not alone, and that there are people who understand what they have been through and can help them make sense of it all.

ICU Sister, Lucy Wilkinson, said the clinic was developed because recovery from critical illness extends far beyond leaving hospital, and that the clinic provides assessment, rehabilitation advice, emotional support, and a better understanding of what happened during their illness. She also notes that the clinic gives patients the opportunity to return to the unit and visit the bed space where they were cared for, which can help fill gaps in their memory and answer questions





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Critical Care Recovery Clinic Ulster Hospital ICU Recovery Support

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