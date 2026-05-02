Ultimate Guide to UK Summer Festivals 2026

A comprehensive overview of the UK's biggest and best summer music festivals in 2026, including lineups, dates, and ticket information. Covering a wide range of genres from rock and metal to electronic and pop.

As summer approaches, the United Kingdom is gearing up for a vibrant festival season in 2026, offering a diverse range of musical experiences to cater to every taste.

From the large-scale concerts of BST Hyde Park in London, featuring headliners like Gareth Brooks, Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, Pitbull, Duran Duran and Lewis Capaldi, to the electronic beats of Creamfields in Cheshire with Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, there's something for everyone. The lineup extends to include the reimagined Lovebox Festival in Margate, showcasing acts like Rudimental and Groove Armada, and the rock and metal haven of Download Festival at Donington Park, headlined by Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit and Guns 'N' Roses.

Reading and Leeds Festivals will simultaneously deliver a dynamic mix of genres with Fontaines D.C, Charli XCX, Skepta, and Florence + The Machine leading the charge. Manchester's Parklife Festival promises a blend of rap, dance, and R&B with Calvin Harris and Skepta, while the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland will feature a stellar lineup including Fatboy Slim, Zara Larsson, and Ellie Goulding.

The Isle of Wight Festival, presented by Sky, boasts a diverse roster including Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure. For those seeking a family-friendly experience, CarFest at Silverstone Circuit combines music with KidsFest and FoodFest, headlined by Jessie J and Tom Jones.

Finally, London's Victoria Park will host All Points East, presenting a varied lineup including Lorde, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, Deftones, IDLES, Amyl And The Sniffers, Tyler, The Creator, Rex Orange County, Twenty One Pilots and Jorja Smith. Tickets for most of these events are already on sale, with camping options available for several festivals. The 2026 festival season promises a summer filled with unforgettable musical moments across the UK, offering a wide array of choices for music lovers of all kinds.

From established giants to exciting new faces, the UK festival scene is set to deliver a spectacular experience for attendees. The anticipation is building as fans prepare to immerse themselves in the energy and excitement of live music





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UK Festivals Summer Music Festival Lineups BST Hyde Park Creamfields

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