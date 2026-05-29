Ultimate Logo Quiz: Can You Guess These Iconic Logos?

Test your knowledge of the best logos of the decade with our Ultimate Logo Quiz. From Burger King to Threads, see how well you know your logos.

Sign up to Creative Bloq 's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. For the last in this section of our Ultimate Logo Quiz series, we're looking at the best logos of this decade.

This isn't just your usual 'guess the logo' quiz, think of it as more of a logo trivia extravaganza. We include questions on everything from the Burger King logo to when Threads arrived on the scene and plenty of lesser known logos in-between. See how you get on below and let us know how you do in the comments. Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor.

After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina - where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires - she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life.

In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can





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