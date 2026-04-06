Ultra-Cyclist's Bike Stolen After Winning Grueling Race in UK

Polish ultra-cyclist Justyna Jarczok's bike and belongings were stolen in Leeds after her victory in the Dales Divide, a challenging UK bikepacking race. Despite the loss, Jarczok remains positive. The cycling community rallies to find her distinctive Kona mountain bike.

The cycling community is rallying around Polish ultra-cyclist Justyna Jarczok after her bike and all her belongings were stolen in Leeds, UK, following her victory in the challenging Dales Divide bikepacking race. The theft occurred outside a petrol station where Jarczok had stopped on her way back to her hotel. The stolen bike is a distinctive Kona full suspension mountain bike, easily recognizable by its gold frame and red forks, equipped with Restrap bags.

The loss has left her with nothing but her passport and wallet, forcing her to return to Poland. Despite the devastating setback, Jarczok remains optimistic, expressing her belief that the bike will be recovered and highlighting her pride in her achievements. Fellow ultra-cyclist Richard Stoodley, who shared the news on social media, emphasized the significance of Jarczok’s win, especially considering the harsh weather conditions during the race, which included heavy rain and strong winds brought by Storm Dave. He is actively urging the public to share information to help find the stolen bike and return it to its rightful owner. Stoodley emphasized that arrangements can be made for safe collection of the bike if found. \Jarczok's Dales Divide victory was a remarkable feat, given the demanding 600km self-supported route that traverses northern England, from Arnside to Scarborough and back. The route features challenging terrain and some of the country's most scenic, yet demanding, landscapes. Her performance, against the backdrop of Storm Dave’s severe weather, underscores her resilience and skill. The Dales Divide's challenging nature is further exemplified by the fact that even two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee also participated in the race. This underscores the physical and mental stamina needed to undertake such a grueling self-supported race, pushing competitors to their limits. The response from the cycling community has been swift and supportive, with individuals and cycling clubs offering assistance and expressing their outrage at the theft. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of cyclists and the importance of vigilance, even after celebrating a hard-won victory. Alex Dyson and Matt Whittle are among those who have expressed their support, with Dyson vowing to do everything possible to aid in the bike's recovery and Whittle expressing disappointment that the theft occurred near his location. \The Dales Divide race pushes participants to their limits, emphasizing endurance, self-reliance, and navigation skills. The race's coast-to-coast route showcases the diverse landscapes of Northern England, making it a visually stunning event as well as a physical challenge. The theft of Jarczok’s bike highlights the emotional and logistical impact such a loss has on a competitor. The situation underscores the cycling community's interconnectedness and the shared passion for the sport. The case also brings attention to security concerns, as Jarczok was robbed in a seemingly public area. The incident also serves as a warning for cyclists, who need to be wary of where they leave their bikes and belongings. There is an urgent need to find the stolen bike, with Richard Stoodley appealing to the public for help, recognizing Jarczok's hard-earned win and the negative impact the theft has had. The entire community awaits for an update and hopes for the safe and secure return of the bike and all the lost items





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Bike Theft Ultra-Cycling Dales Divide Justyna Jarczok Cycling Community

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