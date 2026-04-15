Ultra-Marathon Runner Dies Attempting World Record in Honour of Late Friend

Elite athlete and former Royal Marine David Parrish, 35, tragically died while attempting to set a new world record for the fastest crossing of the 234-mile Cape Wrath Trail. His record-breaking run was dedicated to fundraising for Scottish Mountain Rescue, in memory of his friend Luke Ireland.

An exceptionally gifted ultra-marathon runner, David Parrish , 35, has tragically passed away during an ambitious attempt to break a world record on the formidable Cape Wrath Trail . A distinguished former Royal Marine and elite athlete, Mr. Parrish was striving to achieve the fastest known time for traversing the challenging 234-mile route, a feat undertaken in solemn remembrance of his late friend, Luke Ireland . Mr.

Parrish was discovered in the remote and rugged Kintail mountains of the north-west Highlands on Saturday evening around 10:25 PM. His pursuit of this demanding record was intrinsically linked to a noble cause: raising vital funds for Scottish Mountain Rescue. This dedication stemmed from the organization's tireless efforts in searching for and tragically recovering his friend, Luke Ireland, a 20-year-old Royal Marine who succumbed to hypothermia in November 2014 while running in Glen Clova. Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr. Parrish's untimely death, and his family has been duly notified. Mr. Parrish's prowess in ultra-endurance running was well-established. He had previously triumphed in the Cape Wrath Trail race in 2023, a remarkable achievement considering his relatively recent entry into competitive running just a few years prior. The 234-mile Cape Wrath Trail is renowned for its extreme difficulty, traversing some of Scotland's most wild and challenging terrain, including the vast expanses of Lochaber, Knoydart, Applecross, and Torridon, solidifying its reputation as one of the UK's most arduous races. In his previous win, Mr. Parrish completed the trail in an astonishing 45 hours, 28 minutes, and 48 seconds, marking the second-fastest time ever recorded for the event. The news of his passing has sent ripples of sorrow through the running community, with countless friends and fellow athletes sharing heartfelt tributes, characterising him as a genuine source of inspiration. In the wake of his tragic death, the fundraising efforts for Scottish Mountain Rescue have seen a surge of generosity, with thousands of pounds now raised. A prominent figure within the Dumfries Running Club, Mr. Parrish had also been crowned club champion in 2022, a testament to his dedication and rapid ascent in the sport, which began with more modest local 5km and 10km races in his early twenties. Mr. Parrish often articulated how running served as an essential mechanism for him to process and decompress from the intense demands and stresses of his military service. Following his departure from the Royal Marines, his dedication to running intensified, transforming him into a familiar and respected presence at Parkruns and leading to his initial conquest of the Cape Wrath Trail as a hiker in 2021, before his triumphant return as a competitive record-breaker. His exceptional form continued last September when he secured first male finisher in the highly demanding Dragon's Back race, a gruelling six-day, 380-kilometer ultramarathon that snakes across the mountainous spine of Wales, from the historic Conwy Castle to the bustling Cardiff Castle





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David Parrish Ultra-Marathon Cape Wrath Trail Scottish Mountain Rescue Luke Ireland

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