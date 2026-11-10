Ultra-Processed Food and Mindful Eating Linked to Premenstrual Syndrome Severity

A Scientific Reports study of 607 young women in Turkey links higher ultra-processed food intake to greater premenstrual syndrome severity.

Researchers at the University of Health Sciences in Ankara, Turkey, have found that ultra-processed food consumption and specific mindful eating behaviors are associated with the severity of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in young adult women. The cross-sectional study, published in the journal Scientific Reports and dated November 10, 2026, examined 607 women aged 18 to 30 years.

The central finding is that higher ultra-processed food (UPF) screening scores were independently associated with greater PMS severity in the sampled group. In contrast, the non-judgmental and non-reactive facets of mindful eating were independently associated with lower premenstrual symptom scores. The authors concluded that these specific mindful eating behaviors warrant further investigation to determine whether they could help manage premenstrual symptoms.

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Study Design and Mindful Eating Measures

The study used four validated instruments to measure premenstrual symptoms, food processing, dietary patterns, and eating awareness in the same group of participants. The researchers used the Premenstrual Syndrome Scale to assess nine somatic and psychological symptom domains, and the Screening Questionnaire of Highly Processed Food Consumption to capture reported UPF consumption patterns.

Diet quality was assessed with the Mediterranean Diet Adherence Screener, while the Four-Facet Mindful Eating Scale analyzed four subscales. Non-reactance describes experiencing food-related thoughts, urges, and emotions without automatically acting on them. Non-judgment refers to accepting eating experiences without self-criticism, Internal Awareness covers sensing hunger and fullness cues, and External Awareness involves noticing environmental food cues.

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Participants were recruited through university networks, social media platforms, and participant referrals using non-probability snowball sampling. The sample had a mean age of 21.50 years and a mean body mass index of 22.39 kg/m². Women using hormonal contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy were excluded, as were those who had recently used certain medications, including antidepressants. Approximately 80% of participants reported university-level education.

Premenstrual Syndrome Severity and Key Findings

The fully adjusted regression model found that higher ultra-processed food scores were linked to greater premenstrual syndrome severity, with a small positive association between UPF screening scores and symptom burden. The model explained 19% of the variation in PMS severity scores.

The researchers adjusted their multivariable linear regression models for age, body mass index, menstrual regularity, pregnancy history, marital status, education, and income. These adjustments were made so that the associations with dietary and mindful eating measures could be assessed independently of these factors.

For descriptive purposes, 82.9% of participants exceeded a commonly used PMS screening threshold. The study noted that this result did not establish a confirmed clinical diagnosis, so the figure should be read as a screening indicator rather than a count of diagnosed cases.

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Limits of the Study and Future Research

The study did not measure inflammatory markers, so it cannot confirm the biological pathway linking ultra-processed foods to premenstrual symptoms. Previous research has suggested that systemic low-grade inflammation may contribute to symptom expression, and that diets high in industrial UPFs have been associated with inflammatory markers.

The design is cross-sectional and relied on participants recruited through non-probability snowball sampling, which limits how broadly the findings can be generalized. The researchers describe their results as suggestive and state that further investigation is needed to determine whether specific mindful eating behaviors could help manage premenstrual symptoms.