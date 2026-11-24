Guillermo Alejandro Batres, a certified ultrarunning coach, died after falling 500 feet on icy Mount Baden-Powell while attempting to rescue his son. Details on the tragic accident and community response.

Guillermo Alejandro Batres, a certified ultrarunning coach from California, died tragically after falling 500 feet down an icy ditch on Mount Baden-Powell. The fatal incident occurred while Batres was attempting to summit the 9,400-foot peak with his son.

Authorities responded to the emergency call shortly after 10am on Sunday, marking a devastating end to a family hiking trip.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

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The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Palmdale Station officials were dispatched to the scene following reports of a hiker in distress. According to family statements, Batres had hiked approximately three miles up the trail starting from Vincent Gap. While ascending the mountain, his son slipped and fell, prompting his father to intervene.

Batres attempted to help his son regain footing but unfortunately slipped on the ice himself. He fell into a steep gulch during the maneuver. The impact was immediate and fatal, ending Batres life during the accident. An air rescue team conducted an extensive search to recover the body from the difficult terrain after the fall.

Official Ruling And Background

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The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The official ruling classified the incident as an accident. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries sustained from the fall. The family has expressed shock and grief over the unimaginable loss they have suffered.

Batres was 44 years old and held certification as an ultrarunning coach, specializing in guiding athletes through races longer than a traditional 26.2-mile marathon. He had received his coaching certification in 2025. Beyond coaching, he was known as an avid hiker and outdoor explorer who found peace in nature.

Community Support And Future Outlook

In the wake of the tragedy, Batres's niece, Jennifer Morse, established a fundraising page to assist the family with financial burdens. The goal is to help them navigate life without Guillermo during their mourning period. Morse noted that every act of kindness helps ease the burden on the grieving relatives.

As of the latest reports, the family has raised $28,922 in donations. Mount Baden-Powell, the fifth highest peak of the San Gabriel Range, is known for receiving three to six feet of snow during winter months. Hiking expert Cris Hazzard previously warned that the mountain offers no room for error when conditions are snowy or icy. Slipping in such conditions can result in falls of hundreds or thousands of feet, a risk that proved fatal in this case.