Ultrasensitive blood test detects residual HPV-associated head and neck cancer cells after surgery

A new study by Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute researchers has found that an ultrasensitive blood test called HPV-DeepSeek can help identify which HPV-associated head and neck cancer patients still have cancer cells in their bodies after surgery and may benefit the most from additional treatments. The study was published in Science Translational Medicine and found that HPV-DeepSeek accurately detected circulating tumor HPV DNA in 98.1% of patients at diagnosis and had a higher sensitivity compared to existing HPV blood tests.

Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute researchers have developed an ultrasensitive blood test called HPV-DeepSeek that can identify residual cancer cells in HPV-associated head and neck cancer patients after surgery.

The study, published in Science Translational Medicine, found that HPV-DeepSeek accurately detected circulating tumor HPV DNA in 98.1% of patients at diagnosis and had a potential for early cancer detection. The test also showed a higher sensitivity compared to existing HPV blood tests. Patients with positive HPV-DeepSeek results after surgery had significantly worse outcomes, including a higher risk of cancer recurrence and lower survival rates.

The study emphasizes the importance of personalized cancer care based on molecular level detection of residual disease





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HPV-Associated Head And Neck Cancer Ultrasensitive Blood Test HPV-Deepseek Personalized Cancer Care Early Cancer Detection Residual Disease Detection

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