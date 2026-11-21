COP31 negotiations in Antalya face collapse as nations clash over the removal of fossil fuel language from the final draft, with Tuvalu and EU members threatening to walk away.

The United Nations climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, entered a critical crisis on Friday after a revised draft agreement removed all explicit references to coal, oil, and gas, triggering immediate backlash from vulnerable nations and European Union representatives. The sudden omission of language addressing the root cause of global warming threatened to derail the COP31 summit, which was already scheduled to conclude earlier in the day. COP31 co-hosts Turkey and Australia are now rushing to produce a compromise text as delegates prepare to depart after two weeks of intense and exhausting discussions.

Nations Reject Omission of Fossil Fuel Language

Tuvalu, a low-lying Pacific island nation facing existential threats from rising sea levels, declared the removal of fossil fuel references a red line that undermines the entire purpose of the conference. Maina Vakafua Talia, Tuvalu's Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment, stated that without addressing the primary driver of climate change, delegates are wasting their time at the summit. The Pacific nation joined a coalition of more than 130 countries, including Ireland and members of the European Union, who insist that the final text must include a clear commitment to phasing out fossil fuels.

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EU and Developing Countries Demand Stronger Targets

European Union climate envoy Wopke Hoekstra emphasized that there is no viable compromise yet, asserting that it is better to leave without a deal than to accept a weak agreement. Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's Climate Minister, confirmed that a majority of nations at the conference demand explicit references to fossil fuel phase-outs in the final document. Panama's Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro accused a petroleum industry lobby of blocking progress and threatened to walk away from the negotiations unless a more robust deal was secured.

Carbon Capture Technology Sparks Further Division

Compounding the tension is the inclusion of a call to ramp up carbon capture technology, which has faced staunch opposition from critics who view it as a tool to prolong fossil fuel dependence. Li Shuo, an analyst from the Asia Society Policy Institute, identified the primary conflict as a standoff between the European Union and Saudi Arabia over both fossil fuels and carbon capture investments. Critics highlight the high costs and limited track record of carbon capture in reducing emissions, arguing that it distracts from the urgent need to transition away from carbon-intensive energy sources.

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Hosts Propose Electrification as Compromise Path

In an effort to break the deadlock, Turkish Environment Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum urged countries to act responsibly and avoid getting bogged down in specific wording that could undermine the broader process. The latest draft cover decision proposes a target to electrify the global economy, aiming to raise the share of electricity in total final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035. This approach seeks to replace direct fossil fuel usage in sectors like transport and heating with electric alternatives, though it does not mandate that the new electricity comes from renewable sources.

Geopolitical Tensions and Climate Disasters Loom

The summit unfolds against a backdrop of surging oil prices and geopolitical instability stemming from the war in Iran, alongside a series of recent climate-linked disasters affecting Europe, Nepal, and Indonesia. With a super El Nino pattern heightening the risk of extreme weather events, the urgency for a binding agreement is paramount. As overnight talks failed to resolve the impasse, the international community faces the prospect of leaving Antalya without a concrete plan to address the accelerating climate crisis, raising fears that the window for meaningful action may be closing.