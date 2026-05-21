UN Condemns Taliban Child Marriage Law

The UN has condemned a Taliban law recognising child marriage after new rules were introduced. The regulation includes specific guidelines for 'virgin girls' and children 'reaching puberty'.

The UN has condemned a Taliban law recognising child marriage after new rules were introduced containing specific guidelines for 'virgin girls' and children 'reaching puberty'.

The regulation includes a section addressing girls who reach puberty while already married, effectively legitimising child marriage under Taliban rules. The UN mission raised alarm over rules stating that a girl's silence upon reaching puberty can be interpreted as consent to marriage, including provisions stating a 'virgin girl' who remains silent when asked about marriage can be treated as agreeing to wed. These measures undermine the principle of free and full consent and risk eroding protections for children.

The 31-article regulation called 'Principles of Separation Between Spouses' outlines rules governing the dissolution of marriages under an endless list of religious and legal conditions. It includes child marriage, breastfeeding relations, forced separation, missing husbands, apostasy and accusations of adultery as conditions for divorce. A significant section covers 'khiyar al-bulugh' ('option upon puberty'), an Islamic legal provision allowing for the annulment of a marriage contracted during childhood once the person reaches puberty.

Taliban judges may use imprisonment and physical punishment to enforce compliance. Afghan women are unlikely to speak out for fear of punishment, leaving many children and adolescent girls trapped. The new rules come as the Taliban continue to impose oppressive restrictions on women and girls since returning to power in August 2021





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Taliban Child Marriage UN Consensual Marriage Principal Of Seclusion Western Education Ban Movement Regulations Caste System Violence Against Women

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