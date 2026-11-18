British lawyers urge UN to investigate torture claims by Zeynab Javadli after UAE officials seized her children. Details on the legal battle and recent allegations of abuse.

Zeynab Javadli, the former wife of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has intensified her legal campaign by requesting a formal investigation from the United Nations regarding her treatment in Dubai. Her legal team argues that United Arab Emirates officials engaged in torture and severe abuse during a nighttime raid that resulted in the seizure of their three young daughters. This appeal marks a significant escalation in a protracted custody dispute that has drawn international attention to the treatment of royal family members within the emirate.

Core Allegations Of Custody Raid And Detention

Javadli alleges that on a night in June, armed and masked officers stormed her residence, subjected her to physical violence, and administered drugs before removing the children from their beds. She states she has not seen Sheikha Sanaa, aged ten, Sheikha Asia, aged eight, or Sheikha Salama, aged seven, since that event. Her British lawyer, David Haigh, confirms that human rights barrister Rodney Dixon KC formally submitted a request to the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday to intervene regarding the welfare and whereabouts of the minors.

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The legal petition specifically asks Dr. Pau Pérez-Sales, the lead UN investigator on torture, to examine Javadli's arrest and detention in June. The complaint details allegations that she was beaten, injected with drugs, and held by State Security for six days without legal representation. Further claims include being interrogated while blindfolded and forced under duress to record a video confession, which she later shared with the public as evidence of her ordeal.

Competing Legal Views And Historical Context

This intervention follows a previous complaint filed by Dixon in October 2022 concerning harassment and intimidation by Dubai authorities during the ongoing custody battle. Haigh notes that an uneasy peace had existed for three years until media scrutiny prompted Dubai authorities to demand silence in exchange for Javadli to retain custody. The recent raid, which involved a court order permitting coercive force, effectively ended that truce, leading to Javadli being charged with kidnapping her own children.

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The legal arguments between the parties highlight starkly different narratives regarding the children's safety. Javadli, a former rhythmic gymnast from Azerbaijan, alleges that Sheikh Saeed caused distress and harm by leaving the children unsupervised, using inappropriate language, depriving them of sleep, and engaging in reckless driving. Conversely, Sheikh Saeed argues that Javadli refuses to obey court orders and seeks to isolate the children to instill Western behaviors deemed incompatible with their status as citizens of the UAE and members of the Ruling Family.

Real World Impact On Family And Future Proceedings

The consequences for Javadli have been severe and multifaceted, extending beyond the loss of her children. She has been made homeless, locked out of the residence provided by the Ruler's office, and placed under a renewed travel ban. Additionally, she faces trial in Dubai on charges of kidnapping and cybercrime related to her online posts seeking international assistance. Her upcoming trial is scheduled for Thursday, adding immediate pressure to the legal proceedings.

Javadli's case is viewed within a broader context of controversies involving the Dubai ruling family, including former wife Princess Haya and daughter Princess Latifa, who previously accused Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of captivity and abuse. Her legal team continues to push for UN intervention, arguing that the current situation represents a violation of human rights and due process. The outcome of this request and the upcoming trial will likely determine the immediate future of the three children and the legal standing of their mother in the region.