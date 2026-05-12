UN Warns of Global Famine Risk Due to Strait of Hormuz Closure

A senior UN official warns that unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened for fertilizer shipments, 45 million more people could face starvation amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The global community is currently facing a perilous situation as the Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of intense geopolitical strife, threatening the food security of millions across the planet.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, the executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), has issued a stark warning regarding the potential for a catastrophic humanitarian disaster. According to da Silva, the continued blockage of this critical shipping lane could force an additional 45 million people into a state of severe hunger and starvation.

This crisis is not merely a regional dispute but a global emergency that transcends borders, as the strait serves as a vital artery for the movement of energy and agricultural supplies. The tension has escalated significantly, with the closure triggering a global energy crisis that has seen fuel prices skyrocket, adding further pressure to already fragile economies around the world. At the heart of the impending famine is the disruption of the supply chain for essential agricultural inputs.

Secretary General António Guterres established a dedicated task force earlier this year to advocate for the passage of critical materials, including ammonia, sulphur, and urea. These fertilizers are indispensable for modern farming practices; without them, crop yields in various parts of the world will plummet, leading to a sharp decrease in food availability. Jorge Moreira da Silva, leading this task force, has emphasized that the window for prevention is closing rapidly.

He has engaged in diplomatic outreach with representatives from more than one hundred countries to build a coalition of support, urging the international community to prioritize the delivery of these farming materials over political maneuvering. The logistics are relatively simple: allowing just five ships carrying these materials to pass through the strait each day could potentially avert a global disaster.

Despite the urgency, the path to a resolution remains obscured by a deep diplomatic stalemate between the United States and Iran. The situation has been further complicated by the rhetoric coming from the White House, where Donald Trump has characterized the current ceasefire efforts as being on 'life support' and dismissed peace proposals from Tehran as 'garbage'.

This lack of diplomatic synergy increases the risk that the shipping lanes will remain closed, shifting the burden from prevention to reactive humanitarian aid. Da Silva has warned that procrastinating on these urgent measures will lead to consequences that cannot be easily mitigated. If the root cause of the crisis is not addressed immediately, the world will be forced to deal with the fallout through massive, costly, and potentially insufficient humanitarian interventions.

The broader implications of this crisis extend beyond the immediate threat of starvation. The volatility of the energy market, caused by the restriction of oil and gas flow through the strait, creates a vicious cycle where the cost of producing and transporting food increases even as the supply of food decreases. This economic pressure falls most heavily on the world's most vulnerable populations, who are already struggling with the effects of climate change and previous economic shocks.

The UN's plea is a call for global solidarity, stressing that the hunger of 45 million people should not be a casualty of strategic posturing. By securing a safe corridor for agricultural supplies, the international community can prevent a spiral of instability and suffering that could destabilize entire regions. The urgency of the matter cannot be overstated, as every day of delay brings the world closer to a food security collapse of unprecedented proportions





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