Una Healy Calls Celebrity Dating App Raya 'Fishing in a Swamp' as She Confirms Single Status

Former The Saturdays star Una Healy has revealed she is currently single and content, comparing the exclusive dating app Raya to 'fishing in a swamp'. She clarified her past rumored relationship with Irish singer Flynn was brief and dismissed recent speculation, emphasizing her focus on personal well-being and family.

Former The Saturdays singer Una Healy has candidly spoken about her current relationship status and her experiences with the exclusive celebrity dating app, Raya . The 44-year-old artist described the app as akin to fishing in a swamp, indicating her dissatisfaction with the caliber of individuals she encountered on the platform. This statement comes after speculation arose in November when Healy shared a cozy photograph with Irish singer Flynn, leading many to believe they were a couple.

However, Healy has now clarified that her connection with Flynn was not a committed relationship, and they only went on a few dates. She emphatically stated that she is currently single and content with her own company, prioritizing herself and her family at this time. Healy expressed her commitment to not settling for just anyone in a relationship, adopting the mantra of attracting, rather than chasing, a partner. She admitted to trying Raya on and off, finding the experience unrewarding and comparing it unfavorably to navigating a swamp. Her focus has shifted towards personal growth and dedicating time to her loved ones, with no immediate plans for dating. Last year, reports suggested a more serious involvement with Flynn, claiming they had been dating for several months while collaborating on new music. Flynn himself had shared Instagram posts featuring Healy during his summer recap, further fueling these rumors. However, Healy's recent disclosure reveals the extent of their connection was limited to a few casual outings. Una Healy has a well-documented history of romantic entanglements. Her most recent publicized relationship was with jockey Aidan Coleman, which concluded in February of this year. Following their separation, Healy found solace and encouragement in her participation in Celebrity Bear Hunt, crediting the show and its host, Bear Grylls, for helping her to move forward. She described the experience as a catalyst for dusting herself off and embracing a more optimistic outlook, stating her intention to move onwards and upwards. When directly asked about her split from Coleman, she maintained a dignified silence, focusing on her personal resilience. Shortly after her breakup with Coleman, Healy was seen spending time with fellow Celebrity Bear Hunt contestant Danny Cipriani. This reunion brought attention given Healy's previous marriage to Ben Foden, Cipriani's former England rugby teammate. Healy and Foden were married from 2012 to 2018 and share two children, Aoife Belle, aged 11, and Tadhg, aged nine. Their divorce was attributed to Foden's infidelity, a painful experience that Healy has openly discussed. Following her divorce from Ben Foden, Healy briefly dated Limerick hurler David Breen, but their relationship ended by February 2020. Aidan Coleman was later seen on the dating app Bumble, reportedly seeking fun and casual encounters. After her separation from Ben in July 2018, Healy embarked on a relationship with David Breen, which concluded by February 2020. She then pursued a connection with an unnamed Dublin-based police officer, which ceased in May 2022. Further media attention surrounded reports of a purported three-way relationship with boxer David Haye and model Sian Osborne, intensified by a shared photograph from a Moroccan holiday. Healy later clarified that she was not part of a throuple, explaining that her sole romantic involvement was with David Haye, though he was concurrently dating Sian Osborne. Following the conclusion of her relationship with Haye, she was rumored to be dating Stephen Mullen, the voice of Love Island Australia, but this connection reportedly lasted only two months before their split





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