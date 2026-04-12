Una Healy Hints at The Saturdays Reunion for 20th Anniversary

Una Healy expresses her desire for a reunion tour of The Saturdays to celebrate their 20th anniversary, after discussing plans with Molly King. The news comes after the speculation of a feud between some of the group members has been reported.

Una Healy has expressed her enthusiasm for a potential reunion of The Saturdays , hinting at a 20th-anniversary tour. The singer, who was a member of the popular girl group alongside Molly King , Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, and Vanessa White, shared her thoughts on the possibility during an interview on 2FM Morning with Laura Fox. The band, which achieved widespread fame in 2007 before disbanding in 2014, has seen its members pursue individual careers in the music and television industries.

The prospect of a reunion has been a topic of discussion among fans for some time, and Healy's recent comments have reignited excitement and speculation about a possible comeback. Healy emphasized that she has been in contact with Molly King and others, with the idea of celebrating the significant milestone of two decades since their formation. The singer also stated her desire for all five original members to participate, emphasizing that the group's essence lies in the collective dynamic. She acknowledged that it would take considerable effort to organize a tour but expressed a strong interest in making it happen. The enthusiasm expressed by Healy has been warmly welcomed by fans, who have been eagerly anticipating a reunion. This news comes as a welcome development, given the enduring popularity of The Saturdays and the impact they had on the music scene during their peak.\Healy's comments about the reunion plans come amidst ongoing speculation and rumors surrounding the relationships between the former bandmates. Despite the group's members maintaining that they have always had respect for each other, there have been occasional hints of tension, with online rumors swirling about possible disagreements between Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes. These rumors gained momentum after a cryptic TikTok video from Frankie hinted at a perceived feud, and they were further fueled by reports of an apparent cold shoulder incident at Wimbledon last year. While all the members have denied the existence of any conflict, the absence of public appearances together by all five members for over eight years has kept the rumors alive. In a recent interview with Hunger magazine, Rochelle addressed the speculation, reiterating the mutual respect within the band. She refuted the idea of a feud and emphasized the close bond the group members have always shared. Rochelle also highlighted the fact that the five members were just like sisters. She mentioned that they all had disagreements and disputes at times, but the bond between the girls was always present. Frankie and Rochelle were already known to one another before The Saturdays' formation in 2007. They had been selected to join S Club Juniors in 2001, a spin-off of S Club 7, and went on to release six top 10 singles. The girls then went their separate ways, with Rochelle hosting the show Smile and Frankie pursuing a solo singing career. The group later reunited as the Saturdays, with the girls bringing a wealth of talent and experience to the group.\The potential for a reunion tour by The Saturdays holds a special significance for many fans. The group's music continues to resonate with a wide audience, and their impact on pop culture remains evident. The prospect of seeing the five original members performing together again has created significant anticipation. The formation of The Saturdays in 2007 marked a pivotal moment in the careers of each of the group members. The band quickly garnered a large fanbase, with its catchy pop songs, stylish image, and charismatic personalities. The group's success brought them numerous accolades, and their songs consistently charted high in the UK charts. After the band disbanded, the individual members pursued different paths, each achieving success in various areas of the entertainment industry. The possibility of the reunion represents more than just a musical event; it symbolizes a celebration of their collective journey, their lasting impact, and the unbreakable bond they share. The band’s songs continue to be celebrated today, with many listeners experiencing nostalgia when they hear the tracks from the group's various albums. Una Healy's recent comments have ignited hopes among fans for the return of The Saturdays. With the 20th-anniversary milestone approaching, the reunion seems more than a possibility, which is likely to thrill fans and reignite their love for this iconic girl band





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