Uncertain Times Ahead for Premium Bonds as Prize Fund Rate Escalates

The announcement of higher prize fund rates by NS&I for Premium Bonds follows the provider's recent changes to the monthly prize draw. This development comes shortly after NS&I reduced the rate, dropping from 3.6% to 3.3% for the April draw.

Premium Bonds holders have been notified that uncertain times are approaching for this popular savings product due to recent changes from the provider NS&I . Starting from the July draw, NS&I will elevate the prize fund rate from 3.3% to 3.8%, resulting in improved chances of winning for each £1 Bond, from 23,000 to one to 22,000 to one.

The July prize increase is a reversal of fortune after NS&I decreased the rate, dropping from 3.6% to 3.3% from the April draw. Additionally, the odds of winning were lowered during this period, from 22,000 to one to 23,000 to one





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Premium Bonds NS&I Prize Fund Rate Financial Expert Strategy Three-Pot Framework Emergency Fund Near-Term Goals Highest-Paying Fixed-Term Savings Accounts Stocks And Shares Isas

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