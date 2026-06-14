Unconventional Funeral Celebration for Jake Hall Features DJ Sets, Art Exhibition, and Tearful Tributes

Jake Hall's ex-girlfriend Chloe Lewis was seen kissing his photo at a vibrant funeral celebration, where friends and family gathered for an immersive exhibition of his art, live music, and dances, honoring his legacy and launching a foundation in his name.

Jake Hall's unconventional funeral took place on Friday, transforming a traditional farewell into a vibrant celebration of his life and work. The event, held at Unlocked Shoreditch-a venue owned by his brother Sonny-featured an immersive exhibition of Jake's paintings, a tribute to his fashion career, and performances from close friends.

Videos shared online show loved ones dancing to Sonny's DJ set and bouncing on a massive inflatable installation, capturing the joyful atmosphere. Among those in attendance was Chloe Lewis, Jake's ex-girlfriend of eight years, who was filmed kissing a large portrait of the former TOWIE star while dancing to the music. Chloe, who looked elegant in a black dress, has previously paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'childhood sweetheart' following his death.

The ceremony also included emotional moments, such as Ryan Thomas, a close friend and pallbearer, joining Sonny on stage and later posting on Instagram Story: 'This is for you Jake.

' Ryan's brother, Scott Thomas, shared a poignant message alongside a picture of Ryan sitting on the white inflatable structure at the reception. Scott wrote: 'I don't know what or how you've done it but you've shown my big brother something very special about life and within himself. Something that no one else has ever managed to do before and for that I thank you. Your legacy and energy will live on forever brother.

Shine bright on the other side and we will see you when we get there.

' Scott repeated his words in a subsequent post, emphasizing his gratitude and the lasting impact Jake had on those around him. Jake's family used the occasion to announce the launch of The Choose Everything Foundation, a charitable organization in his memory. All proceeds from the event and future initiatives will go toward the foundation, with a portion designated for his eight-year-old daughter, River.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Sonny explained: 'We wanted to give Jake a send-off that matched who he was-not a quiet room, not a conventional goodbye. He lived out loud. He built things. He made people feel something.

Last night was our way of saying: we saw you. We're proud of you. And we're not done yet. The art, the foundation, everything we're building in his name-that's the mission continuing.

Choose everything.

' Sonny's voice choked with emotion as he delivered a pre-recorded message, recalling their shared childhood and promising to care for River. He noted that Jake had accomplished more in 35 years than most people achieve in several lifetimes, concluding tearfully: 'I love you so much-I miss you so much.

' The immersive exhibition showcased pieces from Jake's art collection, reflecting his passion for creativity and self-expression. Friends and family mingled among the displays, sharing stories and honoring his multifaceted career, which included television appearances on TOWIE, fashion ventures, and a burgeoning art practice. The lively atmosphere included headline DJ sets from Sonny and performances by Maverick Sabre, Tom Grennan, and The Kooks, turning the memorial into a celebration of Jake's vibrant spirit.

Earlier in the day, a more traditional funeral service had taken place, allowing close friends and family to say their private goodbyes. The events served as a stark contrast to the tragedy of Jake's death five weeks prior, on May 6, when he ran through a single-glazed glass door at a holiday villa in Majorca and suffered fatal head injuries. Jake's family, who lived with him in Majorca during his childhood, have struggled to come to terms with the loss.

However, they have channeled their grief into commemorating his legacy through this unconventional celebration. Chloe Lewis, who dated Jake from 2008 to 2016, has been vocal in her mourning, describing him as her 'childhood sweetheart' in a deeply affecting tribute. Her presence at the funeral, where she danced and kissed his portrait, symbolized the enduring bond they shared. The combination of artistic exhibition, musical performances, and emotional tributes created a unique memorial that truly reflected Jake's personality.

Scott Thomas's repeated phrase 'shine bright on the other side' became a theme for the day, as friends committed to building the foundation and ensuring Jake's influence endures. The Choose Everything Foundation aims to support young artists and creators, continuing Jake's mission to encourage others to embrace life fully. As the sun set on Unlocked Shoreditch, the party continued, with laughter mingled with tears, and a sense of purpose emerging from the sorrow.

Jake Hall's legacy now lives on through his art, his daughter, and the foundation that will inspire others to 'choose everything.





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