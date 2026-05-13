Uncovered: Brigitte Macron's Infamous Slap of Her Husband Was Spurred by a Message from Iranian Actress Golshifteh Farahani

A new book claims that Brigitte Macron's infamous slap of her husband, Emmanuel, was sparked by a message on his phone from Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani. The book details a heated argument between the couple on the tarmac in Hanoi, leading to a public scene.

Brigitte Macron 's infamous slap of her husband Emmanuel was sparked when she saw a message on his phone from Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, a new book has claimed.

It depicts a heated argument aboard the presidential plane on the tarmac at Hanoi airport, causing tension within the couple and leading to a public scene. The Elysee initially described it as a moment of relaxation before the start of the trip, but the journalist later claimed that everything was based on facts and verified by close sources





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brigitte Macron Emmanuel Macron Goljahe Farahani Venice (Italy) Pushing Hemith Close Source Forbidden Zone Platonic Relationship Messages That Went Quite Far Seen It What Can I Do Absence Of Love French Presidency CIA Thriller Hollywood Film Love Void Pakistani Actors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian player 'withdraws from tournament' to avoid Israeli opponentThe player reportedly pulled out after learning the identity of her opponent in the final of the tournament.

Read more »

Iraq's New Prime Minister Faces Immediate Test Over Iran and the U.S.Key U.S.-Iraq issues include curbing Iran-linked militias, reducing Iraq's heavy dependence on Iranian gas imports, and expanding U.S. economic and infrastructure involvement

Read more »

Donald Trump's Tirade at Reporters and Summit in ChinaDonald Trump unleashed a furious tirade at reporters on the White House lawn before leaving for his monumental summit in China. He doubled the size of his new ballroom and called a female reporter 'dumb' and 'not a smart person.' He also boasted about his policies and the war with Iran. Global tensions are high after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. China is the biggest buyer of Iranian fossil fuels and has refused to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said he was 'excited' to meet with President Xi and that 'a lot of good things' were going to emerge from their upcoming summit. Energy costs in the US have skyrocketed since the start of the war, with a barrel of Brent crude selling for more than $100 and the average price of a gallon of US gas climbing to $4.50. Trump initially intended to use the blockade to force Tehran back to the negotiating table, but peace talks have stalled after he rejected the regime's latest proposal to end the war. He was accompanied by some of his top loyalists as he boarded Air Force One for China.

Read more »

Brigitte Macron's Infamous Slap of Her Husband: A New Book Claims She Saw a Message from an Iranian ActressA new book claims that Brigitte Macron's infamous slap of her husband, Emmanuel, was sparked when she saw a message on his phone from an Iranian actress. The incident, caught on camera, led to a heated argument aboard the presidential plane.

Read more »