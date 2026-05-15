Understanding and exploiting superspreading to disrupt Mycobacterium tuberculosis transmission

The article discusses the concept of superspreading in tuberculosis (TB) epidemiology and its potential implications for global TB control. The authors propose the idea of 'superspreading niches' as a key framework for understanding TB superspreading and designing new TB control interventions. They also highlight the potential of preventive therapy for people exposed to M. tuberculosis who have not yet developed disease as a critical tool for halting TB superspreading.

Boston University School of MedicineMay 15 2026 Superspreading became a familiar concept to many during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior studies examining infectious disease epidemics, including those on COVID-19 , have found that some individuals are much more likely to transmit infections to other people.

Superspreading, when one person with an infection passes it to an unusually large number of other people, is a key feature of tuberculosis (TB) epidemiology. Most individuals with TB, the disease caused by infection with Mycobacterium tuberculosis, cause very few secondary infections, and often cause no secondary infections at all.

However, many studies, including groundbreaking studies in the 1950s and 1960s, examining TB transmission observed that some individuals with TB are more highly infectious and cause many more secondary infections among their contacts. As a result, the overall impact on future transmission of diagnosing someone with TB and treating them with antibiotics (typically making them non-infectious within 1-2 weeks) can vary widely from person to person.

In a new perspective piece in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, researchers from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian and the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine examine both historical and contemporary evidence in M. tuberculosis superspreading. They argue it represents not only a critical challenge for global TB control, but also a potential opportunity for innovative prevention strategies.

The authors introduce the idea of 'superspreading niches', specific parts of community contact networks where highly infectious individuals intersect with highly susceptible contacts, as a key framework for understanding TB superspreading and designing new TB control interventions. We propose that identifying superspreading niche characteristics could allow for novel interventions directed at disrupting transmission early between highly infectious source cases and their susceptible contacts





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TB Superspreading TB Epidemiology M. Tuberculosis Infectious Disease Epidemics COVID-19 SARS-Cov2 Prevention Strategies Novel Interventions Disrupting Transmission Community Contact Networks Highly Infectious Individuals Highly Susceptible Contacts Disrupted Transmission Novel TB Control Interventions Understanding TB Superspreading TB Prevention Strategies TB Control Interventions TB Epidemiology Studies TB Transmission TB Prevention TB Control TB Epidemiology TB Prevention Strategies TB Control Interventions TB Epidemiology Studies TB Transmission TB Prevention TB Control

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