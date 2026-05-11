Understanding OCD in Children: Symptoms, Treatment, and Help

OCD, or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, is a real mental health condition that can affect children. It involves intrusive thoughts and behaviors aimed at reducing anxiety. The best way to treat OCD is to 'starve the monster' by not feeding the compulsions. If rituals are taking up large parts of the day, if your child is avoiding school or friends, or if the whole family is being pulled into managing their anxiety – it's time to reach out for help.

For many children, worries and little rituals are just part of growing up. But for others, those thoughts and behaviors can start to take over – and that's when it becomes something more.

Emma Page, a counselor and Netmums Parent Supporter, explains that Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) isn't a quirky habit but a real mental health condition that can affect the whole family. OCD has two closely connected parts: obsessions and compulsions. Obsessions are intrusive, unwanted thoughts or worries that feel impossible to shake, while compulsions are the behaviors used to try to make that anxiety go away.

The best way to treat OCD is to 'starve the monster' by not feeding the compulsions. By doing this, we activate a new neural pathway that says: you are safe, you don't need to do these behaviors. The difference between OCD and ordinary worry isn't just the type of thought. It's how persistent it is, how much distress it causes, and how much it gets in the way of everyday life.

Understanding the overlap with ADHD and autism, OCD can sometimes look similar to ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder – and sometimes they overlap. OCD is driven by anxiety and intrusive thoughts – a 'what if?

' fear that something bad will happen if the behavior isn't carried out. When should you seek help? If rituals are taking up large parts of the day, if your child is avoiding school or friends, or if the whole family is being pulled into managing their anxiety – it's time to reach out.

Other signs to take seriously include physical effects like sore skin from excessive washing, intrusive thoughts about harm or death, and a sudden dramatic change in behavior, particularly after an illness





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OCD Obsessions Compulsions Treatment Help Overlap With ADHD And Autism Signs To Take Seriously

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