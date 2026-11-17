An exploration of how pronouns are used differently by autistic individuals compared to neurotypical peers, including challenges with first-person references, third-person self-reference, and the importance of social context in language comprehension.

Recent research and systematic reviews have highlighted significant differences in how individuals with autism spectrum disorder utilize pronouns compared to their typically developing peers. Pronouns are essential linguistic tools that replace nouns or noun phrases within sentences, serving to streamline communication and avoid repetition.

Personal pronouns, which encompass a wide range of words including first-person singular and plural forms like I and we, second-person forms like you and us, and third-person forms like he, she, and they, play a crucial role in social interaction. However, for many autistic individuals, the correct assignment of these pronouns can present a unique challenge.

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Pronoun Reversal and Third Person Strategies

A common phenomenon observed is the reversal of pronouns, where an autistic child might say you tie your shoes when they actually mean to say I tie your shoes. This error often stems from echolalia, a tendency to repeat phrases heard from others, or from the individual providing self-directed instructions based on what they have previously heard. To navigate this potential confusion, some autistic people adopt a strategy of referring to themselves in the third person.

For instance, instead of using the first-person pronoun, an individual might state that Liz needs to buy milk rather than I need to buy milk. This approach allows them to maintain clarity in their self-reference while bypassing the complexities of first-person pronoun usage.

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Furthermore, autistic individuals tend to avoid ambiguous pronouns more frequently than non-autistic people. In their place, they often prefer to use explicit noun terms to refer to the subject or object of their sentence.

Preference for Explicit Nouns Over Ambiguity

For example, rather than using a vague pronoun, an autistic person might say the weather forecaster said it might rain, thereby providing precise contextual information. This preference for explicit nouns extends to unnecessary additions, where autistic speakers might repeat nouns in a sentence even when a pronoun would suffice grammatically. Such as in the phrase I talked to my friend, and my friend and I went to the park.

While the second mention of friend is redundant in standard English, it reflects a desire for clarity and precision. Experts note that autistic individuals with average or above-average intelligence often develop a syntax that is highly precise and clear, although these subtle patterns might go unnoticed by neurotypical listeners. It is important to emphasize that difficulty with pronouns does not constitute a diagnosis of autism.

Shared Understanding and Contextual Challenges

The use of pronouns requires a shared understanding between the speaker and the listener regarding the referent, which can be inherently confusing for children, autistic individuals, or those learning English as a second language. Dr. Finnegan illustrates this complexity by referencing Alice in Wonderland, specifically a passage involving the Mad Hatter.

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In the text, multiple pronouns such as his, I, and we all refer to the Hatter himself, but this understanding relies heavily on the social context of the tea party. The text originally contained a pronoun with no clear referent, which Lewis Carroll later clarified by adding a stage direction in brackets. This example demonstrates how understanding irony and social context is vital for interpreting pronouns correctly.

Nineteenth-century readers would have readily understood the reference to mercury poisoning, a common condition among hatters of that era. For autistic individuals, interpreting these immediate and broader social contexts, along with unspoken conventions, can be particularly challenging. This difficulty directly impacts their ability to interpret and use pronouns effectively in social communication, highlighting the nuanced relationship between language, context, and neurodiversity.