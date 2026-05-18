Jordan Ray breaks the 107 year cursed of English golf player and becomes only the second English winner of this major after 1919. He bagged an eagle and six birdies in his final round display to beat another relatively unknown player. He broke the curse and elevate him into the game's top tier.

Aaron Rai broke the 107 year curse on English golfers at the USPGA Championship with a brilliant final round display at Aronimink. His one shot victory over another relatively unknown player, Germany’s Matti Schmidt, made Rai only the second English winner of this Major – and the first since Cornishman Jim Barnes retained the title in 1919.

The Wolverhampton golfer’s previous best efforts in the Majors was a hat-trick of tied 19th finishes. But you would never have known that as he bagged an eagle and six birdies in an incredibly composed performance. Another quirk is the iron covers he has always used as a mark of respect for his dad, who would spend hours cleaning his clubs after every junior tournament.

His Major championship breakthrough will elevate him into the game’s top tier, and ensure his golf gets just as much attention going forward. The world No 44 was an unlikely curse-breaker considering England boasts three members of the world’s top ten in Yet he has always said his most cherished victory was on the second tier Challenge Tour, at the 2017 Kenya Open.

That was because his Kenyan-born mum, Dalvir, returned to the country for the first time since she left as a young child to watch him play, and was there to greet him on the 18th. Despite the emotional power of that win, this victory may just knock it off the top of his personal favourites.

When he was forced to gamble with a delicate chip on the par five 16th, and dumped it into a bunker, McIlroy was involved in an unsavoury exchange with a drunken spectator. The fan yelled something that McIlroy clearly took offence to, as he pointed the offender out to the security men, and muttered: "Just f*** off.

" He knocked in a nasty nine footer for par at the first, and followed up by sinking a birdie putt from half that difference, after smoking a drive 338 yards down the second fairway. But when another birdie chance from 12 feet went begging on the third, it set the tone for a frustrating run of pars.

It looked like that sequence had to end when McIlroy unleashed the biggest drive of the week on the par five ninth, a 379 yards monster into the middle of the fairway. That left him just a seven iron to the green. But he came up well short, chipped ten feet past the flag, and walked off the green shaking his head at yet another par.

The frustrating run of pars ended on the driveable 13th – but not in the way Mcilroy would have wanted. A wild tee shot at the must-birdie led to a bogey, and any chance of a seventh Major victory – and a shot at a first ever calendar Grand Slam – had evaporated. Rai’s drive was 49 yards shorter than McIlroy’s, but he found the centre of the green with his second shot, and buried a forty footer for eagle.

That lifted him to within a shot of the lead for the third time. He slipped back by following birdies with bogeys on the previous occasions – but not this time. Rai coaxed a super approach to within four feet of the flag on the tricky 11th hole to join Schmidt on six under. And when the German dropped a shot on the tenth, Rai suddenly had the lead to himself. It was one he never looked like surrendering





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