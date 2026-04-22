Unexpected Star Bella Vaughn's Mother Arrested Following Confrontation with Arkansas Police

Falen Vaughn, mother of reality star Bella Vaughn, was arrested in Arkansas on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and disrupting governmental operations amid a tense child custody battle.

Falen Vaughn , known to television audiences as the mother of Unexpected star Bella Vaughn , faced legal trouble in Arkansas this week following a tense altercation with local law enforcement. According to an official affidavit of probable cause obtained by media outlets, the incident occurred on April 20, leading to her arrest by the Van Buren Police Department.

Vaughn was formally charged with disorderly conduct and disrupting governmental operations, both of which are classified as misdemeanor offenses. She was processed at the Crawford County Jail before being released on the same day after posting a bail amount of 440 dollars. Neither representatives for the Van Buren Police Department nor her legal counsel have provided extensive comments on the specifics of the arrest, though the incident has brought significant negative attention to the family. The circumstances surrounding the arrest were detailed in police reports, which suggest that officers were already on the scene managing a separate disturbance when the situation escalated. As authorities worked to gather information from the parties involved, Falen Vaughn arrived at the scene. Shortly thereafter, her husband, Kris Vaughn, reportedly appeared in an agitated state. When officers issued a direct command for Falen to maintain a safe distance from the investigation, she allegedly failed to comply, continuing to move toward the officers. The report notes that an officer attempted to stop her by physically grabbing her arms and reiterating the order. Following a brief struggle, the officer performed a maneuver to bring her to the ground, at which point she was taken into custody. The footage or further documentation of this interaction remains a point of interest for the public given the family's reality television background. This arrest comes at a particularly volatile time for the Vaughn family, who are already embroiled in a high-stakes legal dispute regarding the custody of Bella's child, Wesley. Bella Vaughn, who gained fame for her journey through teenage pregnancy on the TLC series Unexpected, is currently caught between conflicting parental figures. Casey Johnson, the father of Bella's partner Hunter Johnson, initiated legal action earlier this month by filing a complaint in the Crawford County Circuit Court. Johnson is seeking a formal determination of paternity and is petitioning the court for custody of his grandson. He claims that the living environment provided by Falen Vaughn lacks the necessary supervision and structure for minor parents, alleging that the household fails to set reasonable boundaries for the teenagers. These accusations of immature decision-making have been vehemently denied by Falen Vaughn through her attorney, who maintains that Bella is receiving adequate care and oversight. As the court prepares for upcoming hearings on temporary custody, visitation, and child support, the legal pressures facing the family continue to mount, threatening the stability of their household and the future of the young infant at the center of the controversy





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