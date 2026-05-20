Unexplored Vegan Diet: The Potential Risks and Mental Health Challenges

The tragic death of a university student due to a mental health crisis caused by a vitamin B12 deficiency triggered by her three-year vegan diet has sparked fears about the safety of the plant-based diet. The article explores the potential risks and mental health challenges associated with the vegan lifestyle, focusing on vitamin deficiencies, such as B12, and their impact, as well as the current popularity and concerns surrounding a vegan diet in light of the Veganuary trend and its potential dangers for pregnant women.

The death of a university student linked to a vitamin deficiency thought to be triggered by her veganism has sparked fears about the safety of the plant-based diet .

Georgina Owen, 21, from Essex, avoided eating meat, dairy, eggs, and all other animal products for three years due to 'environmental concerns.

' The 'bright and able' geography student took her own life while 'suffering delusional beliefs brought about by a vitamin B12 deficiency developed as a result of her vegan diet', an inquest heard. Her death has reignited debate over the safety of the trendy diet, which studies suggest can also raise the risk of depression, bone breaks, and even miscarriages.

An estimated 3.5 million people in the UK are now thought to follow a plant-based diet, according to research by comparison site Finder, with numbers steadily increasing since 2023 mainly driven by concerns about the environment. Its popularity has also surged as a result of the so-called Veganuary trend - where people take up the diet for January. It's thought that as many as a fifth of Britons now take part in Veganuary.

Experts say that, with the right precautions, a vegan diet has a number of health benefits. Studies show that vegans are less likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes, and cancer than meat eaters.

However, experts say that veganism can also trigger a number of harmful vitamin deficiencies





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Vegan Diet Plant-Based Diet Vitamin B12 Deficiency Mental Health Challenges Mental Health Crisis Vegan Lifestyle Mental Health Mental Health Awareness GAYV86K

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