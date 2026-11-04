Union Demands Microsoft Take Responsibility for Arkane Studios Closure

The Syndicat des Travailleureuses du Jeu Vidéo accuses Microsoft of creating artificial delays to justify shutting down Arkane, demanding fair compensation for hundreds of employees.

The Syndicat des Travailleureuses du Jeu Vidéo has formally accused Microsoft of engineering the closure of Arkane Studios, the developer behind the Dishonored series and Prey. The labor union argues that the corporation created artificial economic conditions to force the shutdown, despite the studio being profitable and capable of completing its upcoming title, Blade.

Union Challenges Microsoft's Economic Justification

STJV asserts that Microsoft is directly responsible for the financial situation Arkane currently faces, citing a period of nineteen months where the corporation froze hiring at the studio. This hiring freeze allegedly created artificial delays and inflated additional costs, which Microsoft is now using as the primary justification for closing the studio down.

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The union claims that Microsoft is employing those same self-inflicted delays and additional costs to rationalize the closure, arguing that the decision defies basic financial logic. STJV maintains that Arkane is actually profitable, stating that the studio is simply not profitable enough to meet Microsoft's specific internal benchmarks, despite the studio's strong track record.

Demands for Employee Control and Fair Compensation

While the union's primary desire is for Arkane to remain open, STJV demands that employees gain control over decisions affecting their future during any acquisition negotiations. The group insists on proper representation through the mandatory Work Council consultation and seeks equality in the PSE compensation provided to workers who may be fired for economic reasons within twenty-four months of a potential sale.

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If the closure proceeds, the union is demanding funds commensurate with Microsoft's vast corporate status to ensure employees receive fair treatment. STJV states it will not allow the lives of Arkane Studios workers to be destroyed without the company paying a fair price, emphasizing that the corporation has a moral obligation to go beyond the bare minimum required by law.

Microsoft's Financial Capacity and Future Outlook

The union points to Microsoft's immense financial resources as proof that it can afford to treat its workers better, noting that the corporation reported a net income of thirty-six point six billion dollars in the first quarter of FY27. Although Xbox is a small contributor to this total, STJV argues that the issue falls squarely under Microsoft's responsibility given its overall wealth.

Workers must now face the harsh reality that their studio might get closed because Microsoft decided to act, even if that means sabotaging the game it funded. The union emphasizes that completing Blade is not the only concern; the future of the hundreds of employees involved must be secured by the company that decided the studio had to shut down.