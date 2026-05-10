Union leaders accuse Labour of being 'disconnected from working classes' after local elections disaster

Union leaders are criticizing Labour for being out of touch with the working classes, describing their party as disconnected from the people they represent.

Union leaders are piling in on Sir Keir Starmer as a Labour mutiny gathers pace after this week's local elections disaster. The Prime Minister today vowed to stay in his role for another eight years, insisting he is at the beginning of a '10-year-project of renewal'.

In a desperate bid to save his premiership he wheeled out Labour veterans Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman back into government yesterday. But the move has failed to quell the ire of union leaders who have accused Labour of being 'disconnected from the working classes'





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Labour Keir Starmer Union Leaders Local Elections Disconnected From Working Classes

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