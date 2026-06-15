Unionist Veto Blocks Plan to Raise Minimum Age of Criminal Responsibility in Northern Ireland

A cross-community proposal to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 in Northern Ireland has been halted after unionist parties invoked a petition of concern, a mechanism requiring majority support from both nationalist and unionist blocs. The amendment, supported by Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party, and the SDLP, included exceptions for serious crimes like murder. The DUP gathered enough signatures to trigger the veto, a move condemned by reform advocates as undemocratic and a setback for children's rights.

A proposal to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility (MACR) in Northern Ireland from 10 to 14 has been blocked through a unionist veto mechanism at Stormont .

The joint amendment, put forward by Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party, and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), included provisions for 'clear exceptions' in the most serious offences, such as murder, where the age would be set at 12. The amendment was based on advice from the United Nations and aligned with international recommendations.

After extensive debate, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) successfully used a petition of concern, a cross-community mechanism requiring 30 signatures from at least two parties, to halt the proposal's progress. The petition was validated when four Ulster Unionist MLAs signed it, meeting the threshold. This action means any subsequent vote on the amendment now requires majority support from both unionist and nationalist communities, a hurdle unlikely to be cleared.

Leaders from the proposing parties condemned the move as undemocratic and a cynical political maneuver. SDLP leader Matthew O'Toole called it an 'utter farce,' while Alliance deputy leader Eoin Tennyson described it as 'grubby, stroke politics at its worst.

' Sinn Féin's Emma Sheerin accused DUP of orchestrating the block and suggested the UUP's leader Jon Burrows allowed himself to be 'used as a pawn in the DUP's game. ' Burrows defended his party's position, stating the amendment was 'flawed' and needed to be 'fundamentally rewritten and put into separate legislation' before he would consider supporting any increase. People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the petition of concern had been 'weaponised.

' Currently, Northern Ireland has one of the lowest MACRs in the world, matching England and Wales at age 10. Scotland's age is 12, and the Republic of Ireland also sets it at 12 with exceptions for the most serious crimes at age 10. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has urged nations to raise their MACR to at least 14.

In 2023, the Northern Ireland Department of Justice reported 'strong support' for raising the age from 10 to 14, reflecting a consensus among experts and child welfare advocates that younger children should not be subjected to the criminal justice system. The use of the petition of concern underscores the complex power-sharing arrangements in Northern Ireland's devolved government and highlights the political challenges of implementing reforms that, while widely recommended, face opposition from unionist parties on principle or due to concerns over legislative detail.

The 14-day 'consideration period' following the petition's validation allows for further political maneuvering before any final votes are scheduled, but the requirement for cross-community support effectively puts the proposed change on hold for the foreseeable future





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Minimum Age Of Criminal Responsibility Northern Ireland Stormont Petition Of Concern Sinn Féin Alliance Party SDLP DUP UUP Children's Rights UN Convention On The Rights Of The Child Cross-Community Vote Devolved Government Veto

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