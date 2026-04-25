Uniqlo's Lightweight Jersey Jacket is a Summer Style Hit

Shoppers are raving about Uniqlo's £39.90 Jersey Relaxed Jacket, praising its comfort, versatility, and perfect length for summer outfits. The jacket is available in multiple colours, but customers recommend sizing down due to its oversized fit.

Uniqlo 's Jersey Relaxed Jacket is quickly becoming a summer wardrobe essential, lauded by shoppers for its versatility and comfort. Priced at £39.90, this lightweight jacket is designed to be the perfect layering piece for warmer weather, easily complementing a wide range of casual outfits.

Available in a practical colour palette of dark grey, off white, black, and khaki, the jacket offers a style to suit every taste. The design features a comfortable jersey fabric, a shorter length that is particularly flattering with skirts and trousers, a classic collar, and a button-down front. Practicality is also considered with the inclusion of two side pockets and two chest pockets, providing ample space for essentials.

Currently, all sizes from XXS to XXL are well-stocked, offering accessibility for a broad range of body types. However, potential buyers should be aware of the jacket's intentionally oversized fit. Numerous customers have recommended sizing down to achieve a more tailored and accurate fit. The positive feedback from Uniqlo customers highlights the jacket’s ease of wear and overall quality.

One shopper enthusiastically shared, 'I find this jacket so easy to wear with lots of things. It’s soft to touch, perfect length and versatile for day and night. I was pleasantly surprised!

' This sentiment is echoed by another satisfied customer who praised the jacket’s fit and suitability for warmer weather, stating, 'Great fitting, lightweight, not too cropped but not too long, perfect to wear over a fitted hoodie or a t shirt in warmer weather. Exactly what I needed going into the summer!

' A third customer simply lauded the jacket’s aesthetic and fabric quality, describing it as 'Very nice jacket, amazing fabric, very nice colour. ' While overwhelmingly positive, some feedback touches on the price point and sizing. One shopper acknowledged the slightly higher price, stating, 'I feel that this jacket is a bit overpriced, but I had to buy it. It is so soft and comfortable and will look great over a dress in the summer evenings.

' They also reiterated the importance of considering the oversized fit, noting they typically wear a size 12 but opted for a small. This consistent feedback regarding sizing reinforces the recommendation to consider ordering a size down. Beyond Uniqlo, other retailers are also offering appealing jacket options for the summer season. Marks & Spencer’s Per Una Denim Quilted Bomber Jacket, priced at £70, is gaining popularity for its ability to 'go with anything'.

This collarless design is ideal for layering and features a relaxed fit crafted from pure cotton denim, ensuring breathability and lightweight comfort. Details like dropped shoulders, practical pockets, and a popper fastening complete the look. New Look presents another alternative with its Fitted Denim Jacket, available in two blue shades and offering a choice between fitted or looser bust sizes.

At £35, this jacket is positioned as a versatile everyday staple, suitable for pairing with dresses, skirts, or linen trousers throughout the summer months. The availability of these diverse options allows shoppers to find a jacket that perfectly suits their style and budget, ensuring they are prepared for any summer weather while remaining fashionable.

The Uniqlo jacket, however, stands out due to its affordability and the overwhelmingly positive response regarding its comfort and versatility, making it a strong contender for a summer wardrobe addition





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