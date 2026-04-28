Unite Hospitality to Protest Clements Cafe Closures at Queen's University Belfast

Unite Hospitality workers are staging an emergency protest against the planned closure of Clements cafes at Queen's University Belfast, which will result in over 30 job losses. The union is challenging the redundancy process and calling on Queen's University to intervene.

Unite Hospitality , the union representing workers at Clements cafes located within Queen's University Belfast , has announced an emergency protest scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. This action comes in response to Clements ' proposal to close all four of its outlets on the Queen's Belfast campus, a decision that threatens to displace over 30 employees.

The core of the dispute centers around the manner in which Clements management is currently directing workers towards the Redundancy Payments Service, a move that Unite argues could ultimately burden taxpayers with the cost of severance packages. The union is vehemently challenging this approach, asserting that it circumvents proper consultation procedures and demonstrates a disregard for the workers' rights and financial security.

The planned protest will commence at 5:30 PM at Lanyon Gates, a prominent location on the Queen's University campus in Belfast. Unite officials have expressed deep frustration with Clements' management, accusing them of refusing to engage in meaningful collective consultation with the union regarding the proposed closures and the subsequent redundancy process.

A meeting was held last Friday between Unite representatives and Queen's University officials to voice the workers’ concerns, but the union reports that these concerns have not been adequately addressed. Sharon Graham, Unite's general secretary, condemned Clements' actions as those of a rogue employer, emphasizing the union’s unwavering commitment to holding the company accountable for its responsibilities to its workforce. She stated that attempting to bypass proper consultation and abandon employees is entirely unacceptable.

The union believes that Clements is prioritizing cost-cutting measures over the well-being of its long-serving staff. Neil Moore, Unite’s regional officer, further highlighted the injustice faced by the affected workers, pointing out the potential for Clements to simply re-establish the cafes with a new workforce in the near future. He expressed outrage at the prospect of dedicated employees, some of whom have spent years working at these locations, being treated as expendable.

Moore directed attention towards Queen's University, asserting that the university holds the power to influence the future of these cafes. He urged the university to intervene proactively, either by bringing the cafe operations in-house (insourcing) or by mandating that any future operator commit to retaining the existing staff. This, according to Unite, would be a responsible and equitable solution that protects jobs and acknowledges the value of the current workforce.

The union has indicated that its members are deeply angered by the situation and are actively exploring all available options to protect their livelihoods. The situation underscores the broader concerns surrounding job security and fair treatment within the hospitality sector, and the role of both employers and institutions like Queen's University in ensuring responsible labor practices.

The protest aims to raise public awareness of the issue and pressure both Clements and Queen's University to find a resolution that prioritizes the welfare of the affected workers





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Unite Hospitality Clements Queen's University Belfast Job Losses Redundancy Protest Belfast

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