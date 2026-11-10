United Airlines Flight UA2174 Hijacking Alert Leads to Arrest in New Orleans

A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 flight from Newark to New Orleans triggered a Level 4 hijacking alert after a passenger claimed to have a bomb. The suspect was arrested upon landing.

A United Airlines flight bound for Louisiana sent out a hijacking distress call after a passenger reportedly tried to storm the cockpit. Flight UA2174 took off from Newark International Airport at 9.27pm EST on Monday and touched down at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at 11.16pm CST, but during the ride, pilots squawked 7500.

Core Details of Cockpit Breach Attempt

The alert specified that there was a Level 4 alert onboard, meaning there was an attempt or actual breach of the cockpit, according to aviation content creator Aaron Rheins. An unidentified male passenger who was Hispanic and spoke nearly no English announced that he had a bomb in a backpack mid-flight, which prompted the alert, according to Air Traffic Control audio reviewed by Rheins.

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There were 49 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737 MAX 9, an airline spokesperson said. The incident involved a disruptive man who stated he possessed explosive devices while the aircraft was in the air between New Jersey and Louisiana.

Stakeholder Positions and Law Enforcement Response

After the terrifying alert, the disruptive passenger was put in the back of the aircraft and seated with crew before the flight safely landed. United Airlines confirmed the incident with the Daily Mail, stating that law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival. The passenger, only identified as a 34-year-old Hispanic male, was arrested following the incident, a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

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All the other passengers were safely deplaned and transported to the terminal, the agency said. A United Airlines flight was disrupted by a man who said he had a bomb in his backpack while it flew from Newark, New Jersey, to New Orleans, Louisiana, on Monday evening, officials said.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The man was arrested without incident and has been booked in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for communicating false information of planned arson and terrorizing, the department stated. The Daily Mail also contacted the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for comment regarding the security protocols followed during the emergency landing procedures.

This comes just weeks after a New Jersey man sent a text message to his coworkers about hijacking the plane he was on, forcing the flight to return to Las Vegas. Dante Milne, 25, was arrested on October 24 after he sent a text that read: I'm gonna hijack this b***h and crash ur row only, while on board United flight UA1681.

A flight attendant had noticed the incoming message on the other passenger's phone that began with the words I'm gonna hijack, and believed it was a potential security threat and notified the lead flight attendant, Fox 5 Vegas previously reported. After the terrifying alert, the disruptive passenger was put in the back of the aircraft and seated with crew before the flight safely landed. He was charged with making a threat or offering false information in an act of terrorism.

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His attorney, James Gallo, recently told a judge that his client intends to plead not guilty after Milne told police that he drunkenly sent the message to a colleague sitting in a different row but never intended to actually hijack the aircraft. Milne had said he consumed beer and shots at a bar at Harry Reid International Airport before he boarded the plane to Newark. He then exchanged text messages with another passenger whom he met at a three-day apprenticeship training program associated with his work as an underwater welder.