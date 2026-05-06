United Airlines Plane Strikes Light Pole and Truck During Landing at Newark Airport

A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 narrowly avoided disaster when it struck a light pole and a tractor-trailer during its final approach to Newark Liberty International Airport. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, resulted in minor damage to the aircraft and injuries to the truck driver. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident, which is part of a series of recent near-misses in American aviation.

A dramatic new video has emerged showing the moment a United Airlines Boeing 767-400 narrowly avoided disaster as it struck a light pole and a tractor-trailer during its final approach to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The incident occurred around 2pm on Sunday, with the aircraft arriving from Venice, Italy, carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members. Despite the collision, the plane managed to land safely, though the underside and tire of the aircraft sustained damage. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the safe landing and has since launched an investigation into the incident.

New Jersey State Police reported that the tractor-trailer, operated by H&S Family of Bakeries, suffered a shattered windscreen and a puncture hole in the cab, while the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey stated that no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew, and normal airport operations resumed quickly after runway inspections.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now leading the investigation, with the NTSB directing United Airlines to secure the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy condemned the incident, emphasizing the need to learn from such occurrences to prevent future accidents. This incident is part of a growing trend of near-misses and close calls in American aviation.

In April, a UPS cargo plane had to abort its landing in Louisville after a small plane crossed the runway, while earlier this year, an American Airlines pilot narrowly avoided a collision with a truck on a taxiway in North Carolina. In March, an Air Canada Express plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, and in January, a mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight and a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River resulted in 67 fatalities.

These incidents highlight ongoing concerns about aviation safety and the need for stricter protocols to prevent such events





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