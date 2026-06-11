United May Need to Force Through Fernandes Transfer, Demand £85m

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims United bosses have established contact with the player's representatives in recent days in an effort to land his signature. The Hammers, who need to raise funds after suffering relegation, are understood to have arrived at the sum of £85m to part ways with their midfield dynamo - more than double the £42m they paid for him a year ago. United, however, may be helped in their pursuit of Fernandes by the youngster himself.

Mateus Fernandes had to personally force through his move from Southampton to West Ham last summer - and he may need to repeat that tactic if he is to join this week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims United bosses have established contact with the player's representatives in recent days in an effort to land his signature. The Hammers, who need to raise funds after suffering relegation, are understood to have arrived at the sum of £85m to part ways with their midfield dynamo - more than double the £42m they paid for him a year ago. United, however, may be helped in their pursuit of Fernandes by the youngster himself.

Despite not being picked for the upcoming World Cup, his priorities are unlikely to have changed in the long term. As such, Fernandes might well try to increase his chances of securing a departure from the London Stadium by forcing through a transfer, which could allow United to acquire him for a fee lower than £85m. Last summer we realised that we cannot keep Matty Fernandes. He actually broke me when he told me why he could not stay.

He came to me, and he said, 'If I stay in Southampton, I will never get to play for the Portuguese national team,' and I said, 'Okay, that's fair.

' After that, I said to him, 'Okay, bring me the money I want, because we really value you. Bring me the money you want and then I will let you go.





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Mateus Fernandes West Ham United Transfer £85M £42M Southampton Fabrizio Romano World Cup Portugal National Team

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