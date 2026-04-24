Universal Credit: Two-Child Limit Scrapped – Families to Receive Increased Payments

The two-child limit for Universal Credit claims has been removed, allowing families to receive support for all eligible children. Payments are expected to increase from May or June 2026, with potential benefits exceeding £3,400 per additional child annually.

Families relying on Universal Credit are poised to experience increased financial support starting next month, marking a significant shift in the welfare system. A long-standing restriction limiting Universal Credit claims to support for only the first two children has been officially removed, effective April 6th, 2026.

This pivotal change allows households to receive the child element of Universal Credit for all children under their care, regardless of birth order. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has clarified that while the legislative change is now in effect, the practical impact – the arrival of larger payments – will be staggered. Most claimants can anticipate seeing the increased amounts reflected in their Universal Credit payments beginning in May or June.

The exact timing is intrinsically linked to each claimant’s individual monthly assessment period, the timeframe during which their Universal Credit entitlement is calculated and disbursed. This means that the benefit won’t be universally applied on a single date, but rather rolled out as each claimant’s assessment cycle concludes.

Prior to this amendment, the ‘two-child limit’ policy, as it was commonly known, restricted the majority of families from claiming the child element for any children beyond their first two, unless specific exemption criteria were met. This policy, implemented several years ago, aimed to control welfare spending but faced considerable criticism for its impact on larger families and those experiencing unexpected births.

The removal of this limit represents a substantial policy reversal, acknowledging the financial pressures faced by families with more than two children. The change applies uniformly across the entire Universal Credit system, encompassing both those already receiving benefits and new applicants. This broad application ensures that all eligible families can benefit from the increased support. The financial implications of this change are considerable.

The current value of the child element of Universal Credit is substantial, and the removal of the limit means families will now be eligible for this amount for each previously excluded child. This translates to a significant boost in monthly income, potentially alleviating financial hardship for many households. The DWP has emphasized that no proactive action is required from claimants to benefit from this change; the adjustments will be made automatically.

However, they strongly advise claimants to carefully review their Universal Credit statements once the changes are implemented to ensure the correct number of children are included in their entitlement calculation. The financial benefit is substantial. Currently, the child element of Universal Credit provides a significant amount per child per month.

Therefore, families with three or more children who were previously ineligible for support for the additional children will now receive an extra £287.92 per month for each of those children. This equates to an annual increase of over £3,400 per child. This additional income can be transformative for families struggling with the rising cost of living, covering essential expenses such as food, clothing, and housing.

The DWP has provided guidance clarifying that the timing of these increased payments will vary depending on individual circumstances. Specifically, payments will only be adjusted after a claimant has completed their full monthly assessment period following the April 6th policy change. This means that if a claimant’s assessment period ends mid-May, they can expect to see the increased payment in their June Universal Credit statement.

Conversely, those with assessment periods ending later in the month may not see the change reflected until July. Claimants are encouraged to consult the GOV. UK website for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, payment schedules, and frequently asked questions. While no direct action is needed from claimants, proactive monitoring of their Universal Credit statements is recommended to ensure accuracy and prompt resolution of any discrepancies.

This policy change represents a significant step towards providing more comprehensive financial support to families in need, recognizing the diverse realities of modern family life





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