Chris Reilly lost his unfair dismissal claim against the University of Dundee after resigning eight days into his £185,000 role, citing the institution's £30 million debt crisis.

Chris Reilly has lost his unfair dismissal and whistleblowing case against the University of Dundee after resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer just eight days after starting the role. The former finance chief had sued the institution, claiming he was unaware of the severity of its financial troubles when he accepted the £185,000 annual salary. The employment tribunal in Dundee ruled that his departure was a voluntary resignation rather than a dismissal, effectively ending his legal challenge.

Financial Crisis and Immediate Resignation

Mr. Reilly took on the high-paying Chief Financial Officer role at the University of Dundee in June 2025, but his tenure lasted little more than a week. He claimed that he did not realize the institution was in such dire financial straits, describing the situation as a mess from which a sustainable business model could hardly be created. The university was gripped by £30 million in debts, a crisis that the Scottish Funding Council had required the institution to address through a Financial Recovery Plan.

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The tribunal found that by the time he sent an email expressing his intent to leave, Mr. Reilly intended to resign with immediate effect. The court noted that he was astonished that university bosses would not listen to his advice regarding the financial strategy. He had warned that the proposed cost-cutting measures would only worsen the issues and threatened to report the university to regulators if his demands were not met immediately.

The Conflict Over Financial Strategy

The core dispute centered on how the university would produce the mandatory Financial Recovery Plan required by the Scottish Funding Council. During a meeting on June 30, interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton and Court chair Dr. Iain Mair decided that the plan should be prepared internally by university staff rather than by external consultants to save money. This decision was made without consulting Mr. Reilly, the incoming Chief Financial Officer, despite the fact that the finance team lacked the specific capacity and expertise for such a complex task.

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Mr. Reilly responded with a 2,000-word email later that same day, in which he expressed his astonishment at the decision. He stated that it was highly unusual for the CEO and chair to make such a recommendation to the Court board without consulting the incoming chief financial officer. He argued that preparing a quality financial recovery plan was a specialist skill requiring an independent approach, not an internal view, and that the finance team could not handle the work alone.

In that email, Mr. Reilly also warned that the university would require considerable structural changes to become financially sustainable, including compulsory redundancies. He stated clearly that he was considering whether the personal risk was too high and gave notice to terminate his employment if urgent assurances were not obtained. The tribunal later described the email as raising legitimate matters but noted it was written with a surprising degree of vehemence and accused the leaders of hubris.

Tribunal Findings on Conduct and Resignation

The employment tribunal rejected Mr. Reilly's claim that he was forced out, finding instead that he had resigned of his own accord. He had alleged that during a brief face-to-face meeting with Professor Seaton, the interim principal became red in the face and shouted, causing him to resign. However, the tribunal found insufficient evidence to support this account of aggressive behavior. The judgment concluded that Mr. Reilly had addressed senior colleagues with surprising vehemence and was already on the verge of resigning before the meeting even occurred.

Professor Seaton testified that the June 30 email raised serious concerns about the viability of a working relationship with Mr. Reilly. He stated that he immediately believed Mr. Reilly's departure was in everyone's best interests given the tone and content of the correspondence. The tribunal agreed that the email indicated Mr. Reilly was contemplating his position and intended to leave, rather than being dismissed by the university.

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Impact on University Governance and Solvency

The case highlights the intense pressure on the University of Dundee as it navigated a major financial crisis threatening its ongoing solvency and operational viability. The university's financial situation had been disclosed to the Court on November 12, 2024, setting the stage for the intense scrutiny and strategic disagreements that followed. The requirement to produce a Financial Recovery Plan was a condition of receiving bailout funding from the Scottish Funding Council.

Mr. Reilly's attempt to sue for unfair dismissal and whistleblowing detriment has been dismissed, reinforcing the university's authority in managing its internal recovery processes. The tribunal's ruling serves as a stark reminder of the high expectations and rapid decision-making required in crisis management roles within public institutions. The university continues to face the challenge of restructuring its finances without the benefit of external consultant assistance, as decided by Professor Seaton and Dr. Iain Mair.