New research from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center suggests anticholinergic medications for overactive bladder do not increase long-term dementia risk compared to beta-3 agonists, reversing prior assumptions.

A groundbreaking study published on November 6th, 2026, in JAMA Network Open fundamentally challenges long-standing medical assumptions regarding the safety of common bladder medications. Researchers from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center found that anticholinergic drugs, traditionally viewed with caution due to potential cognitive side effects, do not appear to increase the risk of dementia compared to newer beta-3 agonist treatments.

Study Methodology and Key Findings

The investigation, led by David Sheyn, MD, a urogynecologist at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Urology Institute, analyzed data from Epic Cosmos, a comprehensive national electronic health record database. The study tracked a massive cohort of 830,393 adults aged between 40 and 90 who received new treatment for overactive bladder (OAB) between the years 2012 and 2025.

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The core findings demonstrated that dementia rates were statistically similar across different drug classes and individual medications. This evidence indicates that anticholinergic medication, which serves as a foundational second-line pharmacological treatment for the condition, does not carry a greater long-term risk of dementia than beta-3-agonists. Previously, the medical community presumed beta-3 agonists were the safer option for brain health.

Shifting Medical Consensus on Drug Safety

This reversal of the previously held belief that one group of drugs is more risky than the other aligns with emerging theories about the underlying causes of urinary incontinence. The findings suggest that OAB itself, along with the neurologic mechanisms leading to urinary incontinence, may actually serve as an early warning sign of neurodegenerative processes associated with dementia rather than the medication being the cause.

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While several well-conducted observational studies in the past have linked anticholinergic medications to dementia, this new data provides a different perspective. The concern about cognitive risk has often been shared with patients by providers, potentially causing fear of taking medication that could significantly improve quality of life. This new study aims to alleviate those fears by providing robust longitudinal data.

Early Detection and Clinical Implications

According to Dr. Sheyn, these results offer potentially positive news for the medical community. He suggests that if some cases of OAB are indeed an early symptom of dementia, clinicians might utilize it as an early marker of frontal cortical dysfunction. This approach could help identify dementia earlier in the disease process, allowing for earlier intervention or attempts to stop common mechanisms before significant damage occurs.

Although anticholinergic medications are still associated with short-term side effects related to cognition and memory, these symptoms typically do not affect the majority of people. Furthermore, these temporary issues resolve once the medication is stopped. Patients can be reassured that a short trial of medication will not cause permanent harm, and those gaining substantial symptomatic relief can safely continue the medicine under medical supervision.

Future Guidelines and Research Limitations

Despite these promising findings, Dr. Sheyn cautions that these results are new and will require reproduction before clinical guidelines change. Beta-3 agonists are still considered the better choice for treatment whenever possible. The study did not include patients who took no medication, meaning it cannot definitively prove that these drugs carry zero risk, only that the risk is not greater than that of beta-3 agonists.

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Dr. Sheyn noted that the process causing dementia often starts decades before symptoms appear, and most previous studies suggesting bladder medications cause dementia followed patients for five years or less. This study offers a longer timeframe for observation. While the pattern fits the explanation that OAB is an early sign of dementia, it cannot prove this causation on its own without further longitudinal research.