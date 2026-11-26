Researchers at the University of Basel discovered that nuclear pores regulate heterochromatin positioning in C. elegans embryos, creating a protective shield against UV radiation during development.

Researchers at the University of Basel have identified a critical biological mechanism where densely packed DNA forms a protective shield against ultraviolet radiation during embryonic development. The study, published on November 26, 2026, reveals that the timing of this protective layer formation is strictly controlled by the number of nuclear pores within the cell nucleus. This discovery provides new insights into how early organisms safeguard their genetic material from environmental damage before birth.

Nuclear Pores Dictate DNA Shield Timing

Nuclear pores are tiny gateways embedded in the nuclear envelope that regulate the transport of molecules, allowing proteins to enter the nucleus and messenger RNA to exit. Dr. Fei Xu, the first author of the study, noted that the density of these pores dramatically changes during early embryonic development. Initially, the nuclear envelope is densely covered with these pores, which physically prevents tightly packed DNA from accumulating at the nuclear periphery. As the embryo matures, the number of pores decreases, gradually creating space for this DNA to associate with the nuclear lamina, a meshwork lining the inside of the nuclear envelope.

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This spatial reorganization is not random but is directly dictated by the availability of nuclear pore space. The researchers confirmed this mechanism by experimentally reducing the levels of specific nuclear pore components. When these components were lowered, heterochromatin accumulated at the lamina much earlier than usual, demonstrating that nuclear pore density is the primary timer for the formation of the protective DNA structure.

Protective Function Against UVB Radiation

The primary function of this peripheral heterochromatin arrangement is to protect embryos from UVB radiation, a form of sunlight that reaches the Earth and can cause significant DNA damage. Young embryos lacking this protective shield are highly sensitive to UV exposure, whereas older embryos, which have developed the heterochromatin layer, are considerably more resistant. When the attachment of heterochromatin to the lamina was disrupted, DNA damage spread throughout the entire nucleus, resulting in significantly lower survival rates for the embryos.

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Professor Susan Mango from the Biozentrum of the University of Basel emphasized that this genome organization serves a dual purpose. While heterochromatin is traditionally known for regulating gene activity by keeping it inactive, its position at the nuclear periphery also acts as a physical barrier. The densely packed DNA effectively limits damage caused by UV radiation, ensuring the genetic integrity of the developing organism.

Maternal Protection and Environmental Adaptation

The formation of this protective shield is closely linked to the timing of egg laying, illustrating a sophisticated evolutionary adaptation. Young embryos initially develop inside the mother worm, where they are largely shielded from UV radiation. By the time the eggs are laid, the embryos have actively built their own protective layer of heterochromatin at the nuclear periphery. This transition ensures that the offspring are prepared to withstand external environmental threats immediately after birth.

Professor Mango compared this biological process to maternal care in humans, noting that mother worms protect their offspring until they can defend themselves. The findings from this study, published in Science Advances, demonstrate that genome organization is essential not only for regulating gene expression but also for helping developing organisms protect themselves against harmful environmental influences. The full details of this research can be found in the reference by Xu, F., et al., published in Science Advances with DOI 10.1126/sciadv.aed8143.