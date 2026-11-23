Scots scientists launch the LACI-Cog-1 trial to test heart medications for treating vascular dementia. Supported by Race Against Dementia, the study targets brain vessel damage affecting millions.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have officially commenced the LACI-Cog-1 clinical trial, a significant study aimed at treating vascular dementia. This form of dementia, which accounts for approximately 45 percent of all cases globally, is primarily caused by damage to the small blood vessels within the brain. The initial phase of this research has already seen the first two patients begin participation in the study, marking a critical step forward in neurological care.

Trial Mechanism and Drug Repurposing

The LACI-Cog-1 trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy of two specific drugs currently utilized on the National Health Service for cardiovascular conditions. The medications under scrutiny are cilostazol and isosorbide mononitrate, which are standard treatments for heart-related issues. The central hypothesis of the research is that these existing pharmaceuticals could effectively address the memory loss and cognitive decline associated with impaired blood flow in the brain.

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Professor Joanna Wardlaw, leading the Team Vascular research group, emphasized the potential of this approach. She stated that the trial provides a unique opportunity to investigate whether drugs already proven safe for other blood vessel conditions could offer substantial benefits to individuals suffering from this common type of dementia. This method of drug repurposing offers a faster pathway to potential treatments compared to developing entirely new compounds.

Stakeholder Support and Recruitment Goals

The research initiative is supported by Sir Jackie Stewart's charity, Race Against Dementia. The three-time Formula 1 champion has been a vocal advocate for finding a cure since his wife, Lady Helen, received a diagnosis of the disease in 2014. His involvement highlights the high-profile support behind the scientific endeavor, aiming to raise awareness and funds for dementia research globally.

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Team Vascular intends to recruit a total of 60 volunteers for the study, with recruitment primarily taking place through memory clinics across the region. The participants will undergo rigorous testing to determine if the administration of cilostazol and isosorbide mononitrate leads to measurable improvements in memory retention and cognitive function. The study focuses specifically on vascular cognitive impairment, a condition affecting up to 25 million people worldwide.

Participant Impact and Carer Support

John Perreur-Lloyd, the first participant in the trial, expressed his hope that his involvement would contribute to finding new therapeutic avenues for others. He noted that the potential to improve outcomes for future patients makes his personal contribution worthwhile. His participation underscores the patient-driven aspect of modern medical research, where individual volunteers play a pivotal role in advancing scientific understanding.

Parallel to the clinical trial, the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together Appeal is actively raising funds to support family members and friends of those diagnosed. The appeal finances new six-week courses delivered by the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland, with additional support from Mail Force. These educational sessions aim to address the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities that caregivers often face after a loved one's diagnosis.

The courses are designed to educate carers on their legal rights and the various support services available to them. By providing structured guidance and community support, these initiatives seek to alleviate the emotional burden placed on families. The combination of high-level clinical research and grassroots carer support represents a comprehensive approach to managing the societal impact of vascular dementia and cognitive impairment.