University of Galway Lecturer Tom Felle Exposed for Fake PhD Credential

RTÉ Prime Time investigation reveals University of Galway academic Tom Felle never completed a doctorate, despite decades of public claims including a 2022 credential from City St George's.

An investigation by RTÉ Prime Time has confirmed that University of Galway journalism lecturer Tom Felle falsely claimed to hold a PhD qualification for over a decade. The exposé reveals that Felle, a prominent expert on disinformation, asserted he earned the doctorate from City St George's University of London in 2022, a statement that has been proven entirely false.

Fraudulent Academic Claims Exposed by RTÉ

Felle, who served as the head of the Department of Journalism and Media until last year, maintained the lie even after RTÉ challenged him in June 2024. He told the broadcaster that his qualification was not a traditional thesis but rather a collection of journal articles completed over five or six years. He admitted he could not recall the title of his thesis or explain why the university library held no record of it, though he vaguely described the topic as involving media and democracy.

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Decade-Long Public Deception Confirmed

Evidence suggests Felle's false claims date back significantly further than the 2022 incident cited by RTÉ. A family announcement published in the Connacht Tribune in 2016, marking the death of his father, referred to him publicly as Dr Tom Felle. This reference appeared six years before his alleged 2022 completion of the degree. Furthermore, Land Registry documents list his Loughrea home under the name Dr Tom Felle, indicating the persistent use of the title in his private life.

Academic History and Career Trajectory

Felle's actual academic record contrasts sharply with his public persona. He began a PhD at the University of Limerick in 2009 but is understood to have dropped out after the first year. He then worked as a lecturer at City St George's University of London between 2013 and 2018 before leading the University of Galway's journalism department. Despite not completing his doctorate, he presented RTÉ's Tony Connolly with an honorary doctorate in November 2024 while wearing doctoral robes.

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Internal University Response and Conduct

Tríona Ní Shíocháin, Head of the School of English, Media, and Creative Arts, instructed staff not to speak to the press ahead of the RTÉ broadcast. A University of Galway spokesperson later stated that a PhD was not an essential requirement for Felle's role and that he did not claim to hold one during his recruitment. The institution declined to comment on whether Felle breached the staff code of conduct, citing internal privacy matters.

Impact on Journalism and Public Trust

This revelation undermines the credibility of a figure who has long positioned himself as an authority on trust, transparency, and information disorder. Felle's career included roles at the Irish Independent and international news bureaus, culminating in his prominent academic position. The exposure marks a significant contradiction between his professional expertise in verifying facts and his own sustained deception regarding his highest academic achievement.