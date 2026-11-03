University of Michigan Student Arrested for Assaulting Conservative Influencer

A University of Michigan student was arrested after assaulting conservative influencer Lizzy Benichou at a campus event. The incident occurred ahead of the US Senate election featuring Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers.

A University of Michigan student was arrested on Sunday after being caught on camera attacking conservative influencer Lizzy Benichou and another individual during a free speech event on campus. The incident took place just before 5pm when officers were responding to an unpermitted gathering that had begun to pack up. The confrontation occurred in the context of a highly contentious United States Senate race in the state, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Confrontation With Right-Wing Activists

The unidentified student was seen confronting two men sitting at a table who displayed a sign asking whether Islam is compatible with the West. She clapped directly in one man's face, causing him to recoil and cover his face. She told him the interaction was stupid and questioned if he had a permit to be on campus while he attempted to end the conversation. The man then informed a nearby campus police officer that she had smacked him, although she promptly denied the allegation despite others confirming they recorded the entire incident.

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The student insisted she did nothing wrong, claiming the activist was victimizing himself as a fully-grown man. She then began railing against what she described as anti-Muslim people, specifically targeting Benichou, a conservative influencer known by the Instagram handle @basedinmalibu. The student called Benichou a derogatory term as bystanders commented on her attire, suggesting she would need to cover up if she were in Iran. Benichou responded by asking a bystander if she would be allowed to wear her short-sleeved black shirt in Iran, a comment that appeared to enrage the student further.

Physical Assault And Immediate Arrest

In response to Benichou's remark, the student pushed Benichou to the ground. A police officer quickly ran to the scene, forcing the student down and handcuffing her while instructing her not to resist or fight back. The student expressed disbelief at her arrest, asking the officer what he intended to do because she hit a woman in the face. A bystander reminded her that she could not attack someone simply because she disagreed with their politics. Another police van arrived to assist in escorting the student away from the area.

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Even while being led to the police vehicle, the student continued to threaten Benichou. She stated she would do it again every time and claimed she should have killed Benichou when she had the chance. Bystanders reacted with shock, with one woman calling her sick and suggesting she go to a mental hospital. The student retorted that she had already been to a mental hospital and would go again if it meant killing Benichou. One bystander asked incredulously if she was kidding, to which she replied no, prompting further condemnation from those present.

Police Statement And Political Context

University of Michigan police issued a statement confirming that officers witnessed a university student assault a woman not affiliated with the university. They reported that the student was taken into custody, processed, and released pending warrant authorization. No injuries were reported from the incident. The Daily Mail reached out to Benichou and the University of Michigan for additional comments regarding the event and its aftermath.

This altercation unfolded against the backdrop of a significant political contest in Michigan. Voters are choosing between leftist candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Representative Mike Rogers in the US Senate election on Tuesday. In an unusual move, Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens announced on Sunday that she was supporting Rogers over her party's candidate. This endorsement has caused internal strife within the Democratic Party, with Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel stating that Stevens is no longer welcome in the party.

Hertel compared Stevens' endorsement to a high school clique fight and accused her of abandoning her constituents at the worst possible moment. Meanwhile, conservative influencers like Benichou and Emily Saves America were on campus asking students about their voting intentions shortly before the physical altercation occurred. The incident highlights the intense polarization surrounding the upcoming election and the volatile atmosphere on college campuses during such critical political periods.