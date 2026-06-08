University of Minnesota Research Team Awarded $3.8 Million to Study Early Lung Immunity in Tuberculosis

A University of Minnesota Medical School research team led by Dr. Monica Campo has received a five-year, $3.8 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate how early immune responses in the lung, particularly involving macrophages, determine whether tuberculosis infection is controlled or progresses to active disease. The study, conducted in partnership with the Hennepin County Tuberculosis Clinic, aims to identify protective macrophage programs that could inform new prevention and treatment strategies for TB.

A research team from the University of Minnesota Medical School has been awarded a significant five-year grant totaling $3.8 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

This substantial funding will support a comprehensive investigation into the early immune responses within the lung and how these responses critically influence the outcomes of tuberculosis infection. The project is spearheaded by Dr. Monica Campo, MD, MPH, a respected physician-scientist affiliated with the University of Minnesota Medical School and a pulmonary and critical care physician at M Health Fairview.

Her leadership focuses on a fundamental gap in tuberculosis research: although the disease almost always begins in the lungs, the specific immune events that occur immediately after exposure and determine whether the body controls the infection or it progresses to active disease remain poorly understood. The central aim of this research program is to meticulously define the programs initiated by lung immune cells, specifically macrophages, that are associated with protective immune responses in humans.

By unraveling these mechanisms, the team hopes to generate foundational knowledge that can ultimately guide the development of more effective prevention strategies and targeted therapies against tuberculosis. The study design involves a collaborative partnership with the Hennepin County Tuberculosis Clinic, which will provide crucial clinical access and support for participant enrollment. The research team will employ cutting-edge laboratory and immunological tools to analyze how individual immune cells in the lungs react to Mycobacterium tuberculosis exposure.

This cell-by-cell analysis is expected to pinpoint precisely which subsets and activation states of macrophages are most effective at containing the infection during its earliest, most decisive stages. The researchers will compare responses from individuals who successfully control the infection without developing disease to those who progress to active tuberculosis, searching for distinctive molecular signatures and functional programs.

Participant recruitment is scheduled to commence later this year, and the study is already underway in its initial planning and methodological development phases, according to the university's announcement. Tuberculosis remains a major global health challenge, and despite effective antibiotic treatments, the world grapples with millions of new infections annually.

Many people who are exposed to TB never develop active disease because their immune systems successfully contain the bacteria in a latent state; however, the exact reasons for this successful containment are not fully elucidated. This research is poised to provide unprecedented insights into the human lung's first line of defense. By defining protective macrophage programs, the findings could reveal new targets for vaccines aimed at enhancing these early responses or for immunotherapies that boost natural defenses in high-risk populations.

The work exemplifies a translational approach, bridging basic immunology with clinical application to address a persistent infectious disease. The partnership with the Hennepin County Tuberculosis Clinic ensures the research is grounded in real-world patient populations, enhancing the potential impact and generalizability of the results. Ultimately, this $3.8 million investment by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases underscores the national priority of understanding and ultimately defeating tuberculosis through innovative scientific inquiry at the cellular level





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Tuberculosis Immune Response Macrophages Lung Infection University Of Minnesota Grant Research National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious D Monica Campo Early Infection

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